Doctors group asks public to follow health guidelines

The Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) has expressed its full support to the Department of Health’s (DOH) call to undertake enhanced vaccination campaigns nationwide.

PCP said the campaigns will increase vaccination coverage and protect all infants and children against preventable diseases, such as pertussis.

“We urge all stakeholders, healthcare providers, local government units, and community leaders to collaborate in preventing the spread of pertussis and other vaccine preventable infections including measles, diphtheria, influenza and pneumonia,” the group said.

The PCP emphasizes the critical role of vaccination as the most effective method for preventing outbreak. PCP said it highly recommends getting a single Tdap vaccine for infants and children, adolescents, and adults.

The group also urged parents and caregivers to be vigilant for symptoms of pertussis—cough, colds, fever—and to seek prompt medical attention.

Early diagnosis and treatment are key to improving patient outcomes and reducing transmission.

“The PCP is committed to supporting the Philippine government, the DOH and the healthcare community in addressing this outbreak. We encourage everyone to participate in vaccination campaigns and adhere to public health guidelines,” the group said.

The DOH has reported over 500 cases with 40 fatalities, and the declaration of outbreaks in Quezon City, Pasig City, Iloilo City, and Cavite.

Pertussis, the group noted, is an acute respiratory infection caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis. The infection poses a significant threat particularly to infants and young children who are at risk of severe symptoms and life-threatening complications and outcome.

They added that while teens and adults may experience milder symptoms, there is a risk of severe illness, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions and the unvaccinated elderly population.