Comelec focusing overseas voter ed drive on sites with many Pinoys

THE Commission on Elections said it will focus its overseas voters’ education in countries with large Filipino populations.

“We will be distributing more info materials and conducting more frequent voter ed sorties if there are more Filipinos in the concerned countries,” Comelec spokesperson John Rex C. Laudiangco said in a Viber message on Monday.

Based on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), most of the 1.96 million overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in 2022 were in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (23 percent) and the United Arab Emirates (13.7 percent),

The data does not include those who permanently emigrated, but Comelec estimated there are 10 to 15 million Filipinos abroad.

Last week, the poll body said it is planning to intensify its campaign to encourage more Filipinos to avail themselves of overseas voting.

In a post on its Facebook page, it urged Filipinos to register by bringing their Philippine passport to the nearest Philippine embassy/consulate or in specified registration centers in the Philippines.

“They can register to vote in the 2025 National and Local Elections, update address and other details, check and reactivate voter registration status,” Comelec said.

It noted more information on overseas voter registration can be accessed at Comelec’s website at https://comelec.gov.ph/?r=OverseasVoting.

There are currently 1.697 million registered Filipinos abroad. Comelec is optimistic it will reach 3 million by the end of the ongoing voters’ registration in September.