CDC posts financial gains in 2023

The Clark Development Corp. (CDC) reported a net income of P2.79 billion in 2023, up by 28 percent from P2.19 billion at the close of 2022.

The state-run corporation said its total assets stood at P13.81 billion, posting a 12-percent growth from the 2022 figure of P12.31 billion.

CDC said the Commission on Audit substantiated the figures and recently issued an unmodified opinion on its financial statements for the said year.

Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, CDC President and CEO credited the corporation’s financial gains to “prudent fiscal management, incremental revenue shares arising from tourists’ spending, and locators’ confidence in teamwork between the management and the Board of Directors.”

Devanadera also said the CDC would continuously aim to improve the ease of doing business in the Freeport to retain existing investors and attract more branded businesses.

With its record-breaking performance, the CDC remitted P1.8 billion in cash dividends to the Bureau of the Treasury last March 25.

“This is in support of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto’s request for a higher dividend rate and early remittance.”

Recto received the cheque from CDC Chairman Edgardo D. Pamintuan and Devenadera at the office of the Department of Finance (DOF).

The cash dividend in 2023 rose by 49 percent from the P1.21-billion remittance in the previous year, according to the DOF.

All government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) are mandated to declare and remit at least 50 percent of their annual net earnings to the national government pursuant to Republic Act 7656 or the Dividends Law of 1994.

GOCCs’ dividends are non-tax revenues that will finance the implementation of infrastructure and other socioeconomic development programs of the national government.

The CDC said it bagged P44.4 billion in investment commitments in March. The investments are in the sectors of renewable energy, tourism, semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, green minerals, food and agriculture, and steel, it said.

The state-run corporation added this will boost employment opportunities in the region, generating over 5,800 employees to its workforce.

Image credits: CDC





