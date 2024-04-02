BSP’S March outlook: Inflation at 3.4-4.2%

THE recent increase in inflation is expected to continue in March 2024 as rice and meat prices remained elevated, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In its latest inflation outlook, BSP said inflation could settle within the range of 3.4 to 4.2 percent in March 2024. The BSP’s inflation target is 2 to 4 percent in the near- and medium-term.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) placed the country’s inflation rate at 3.4 percent in February 2024 and 7.6 percent in March 2023. The latest inflation print will be released on Friday, April 5.

“Continued price increases of rice and meat along with higher domestic oil prices and electricity rates are the primary sources of upward price pressures for the month,” BSP said.

In February 2024, rice inflation increased 23.7 percent and 26.3 percent for All Income and Bottom 30 percent households, respectively.

The PSA said regular-milled, well-milled, and special rice categories all exhibited double-digit increases year-on-year and single-digit growth month-on-month.

The data showed that prices of Meat and Other Parts of Slaughtered Land Animals also increased 0.7 percent for All Income Households and 0.9 percent for the Bottom 30 percent in February 2024.

“Lower prices of fruits, vegetables, and fish along with the peso appreciation could contribute to downward price pressures,” BSP, however, said. “Going forward, the BSP will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy decision-making.”

The Monetary Board was initially supposed to meet on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of March inflation. However, last week, the BSP announced that the second meeting was moved to April 8, Monday.

Earlier, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said inflation in March may have been around 3.9 percent.

If the March inflation rate reaches 3.9 percent, this will mark the fourth month that the inflation rate was within the BSP’s 2 to 4 percent target.

Inflation first fell within BSP’s target in December 2023 at 3.9 percent, followed by January 2024 at 2.8 percent, and February 2024 at 3.4 percent. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/21/bsp-inflation-could-have-hit-3-9-in-march/).

