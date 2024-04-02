BI: Chinese mafia behind fake government IDs, documents

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Monday the arrest of four Chinese nationals believed to be behind the proliferation of fraudulently-acquired government-issued identification cards and documents.

BI intelligence division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr. said the four Chinese nationals identified as—Wang Tao, Li Xiaoming, Guo Zhi Yang, and Lyu Zhiyang—belong to a Chinese mafia headed by Lyu.

They were arrested in Barangay San Pedro in Puerto Princesa City last March 19 during an operation conducted by immigration officers in coordination with the Naval Forces West, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency 4B, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Lyu, who is also known as Ken Garcia Lee, was allegedly the mastermind of the operation and earned notoriety in the local community after being tagged as a mafia leader in Palawan.

He was said to head a local syndicate providing illegally-obtained government-issued documents to undesirable aliens and trafficking victims.

“The arresting team of the operation have been working on the case for several months and have kept close coordination with intelligence forces and law enforcement agents to ensure the smooth arrest of the subjects,” Manahan said.

It can be recalled that last March, Representative Robert “Ace” Barbers made a statement over his concern on the growing number of arrests and interceptions of foreign nationals holding Philippine documents.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano has also started its probe into the illegal activities which is now being considered as a national security concern.

The BI last year reported at least 10 cases of arrested fake Filipinos presenting authentic Philippine documents.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also said it is investigating 17 persons, mostly foreign nationals, who were found to be in possession of genuine Philippine passports.

During the operation, several Philippines-issued IDs were found and seized from the foreign nationals including their drivers’ licenses, postal IDs, and birth certificates.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco commended the operatives, saying that the suspects are considered big fish, having illegally provided Philippine IDs to foreigners pretending to be Filipinos.

The four Chinese nationals were transferred to the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig and face charges for misrepresentation and undesirability in violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

Tansingco then renewed his call to local government units to report to the BI cases of foreign nationals conducting illegal activities in their areas, particularly those involved in identity fraud.

“The arrest of Lyu and his gang will definitely hurt the operations of these entities, and hopefully put a stop to the proliferation of fraudulently-acquired documents,” Tansingco stressed.