Be bold, audacious, Finance chief tells DOF personnel

A HEAD of the Department of Finance’s (DOF) 127th anniversary on April 24, its top official reminded its employees of the agency’s legacy and compelled them to use their hearts in the service of others.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said on Monday morning that the DOF, for 127 years, has been “funding” the country’s “dreams” and providing solutions to the challenges that Filipinos encounter every day.

“The resilience of the Philippine economy, weathering storms and crises throughout the years, is a result of our careful fiscal and economic policies and prudent management of the nation’s resources,” Recto said.

The DOF was founded in 1897, predating the establishment of the Republic of the Philippines, and was primarily tasked to finance the revolution, education, and health through progressive taxation.

The DOF is tasked to ensure effective and efficient revenue generation, resource mobilization, debt management, and financial market development to provide a solid foundation for the Philippine economy.

Recto cited as examples the public infrastructure projects, such as roads, classrooms, and hospitals, that are fruits of the department’s labor in revenue collection and fiscal planning.

The Finance chief recognized his predecessors and said they were all dedicated to creating an economy that benefits every Filipino and secures the future for the children and generations to come.

To fulfill that goal, Recto said he wants to instill among DOF’s employees having a heart.

“Hindi ko sinasabi wala kayong puso—ang nais ko ay sabihin na dapat sabayan ng puso, ng empathy, ang talino [I’m not saying you don’t have a heart. What I meant was the heart [and] empathy, must accompany intellect],” Recto said.

Recto added that they should not allow the DOF to become a “fortress, disconnected from the realities outside, where theoretical exercises overshadow the true challenges on the ground.”

The Finance chief pushed everyone to “fully immerse” themselves in grassroots realities so they could develop policies and deliver services that genuinely meet the needs of the Filipinos.

“So, let’s spice things up this Anniversary month. Let’s break free from conventional thinking, be bolder in our visions, and be more audacious in our programs—all while ensuring empathy remains at the heart of our efforts,” Recto said.