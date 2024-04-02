AFFI’s certification program protects franchise investors and boosts industry growth

The Association of Filipino Franchisers Inc. has taken a proactive step to combat the prevalent issue of scams in the franchise industry. In response to the rising number of individuals falling victim to fraudulent franchise business models, AFFI has announced the launch of a certification program for brand owners called the Certified Franchise Practitioner (CFP). This initiative aims to educate potential franchisers and franchisees, eliminate scammers, and promote legitimate franchising practices. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “Franchisers see certification tack to protect vs scammers,” April 1, 2024).

The CFP program, set to commence in the third quarter of 2024, offers a comprehensive two-month training curriculum developed and taught by industry experts and academic professionals. Participants who successfully complete the program will be awarded the CFP credential, a mark of credibility that assures potential franchisees of the legitimacy and security of their investment. By displaying the CFP title, brand owners can establish trust with potential investors and differentiate themselves from unscrupulous operators.

This certification program is a significant leap forward in addressing the trust deficit that has plagued the franchising sector. The prevalence of scam artists exploiting unsuspecting individuals with promises of high returns at low franchise fees has tarnished the industry’s reputation. AFFI’s proactive approach not only protects aspiring franchisees but also encourages more business owners to consider franchising as a viable expansion strategy.

With the Philippines’ economy being predominantly supported by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), of which a significant portion belongs to the franchising sector, it is crucial to foster an environment of trust and credibility. The CFP program plays a pivotal role in achieving this by equipping franchisers with the necessary knowledge and skills to operate legitimate and profitable franchises.

By targeting their existing 180 members and extending enrollment to non-members, AFFI aims to graduate at least 300 CFP recipients this year. This commitment to widespread implementation demonstrates AFFI’s dedication to creating a culture of professionalism and transparency within the franchising community. It is through initiatives like this that the industry can experience sustained growth.

Furthermore, AFFI’s endeavors extend beyond the certification program. Their “Fly High” program, which exposes members to international markets, and their efforts to connect franchisers with available commercial establishments through “AFFI Spaces,” all contribute to the growth and expansion of homegrown MSMEs. These comprehensive strategies will bolster the franchising sector, leading to increased opportunities for both franchisers and franchisees.

The AFFI’s efforts deserve commendation for their commitment to protecting entrepreneurs and potential franchise investors. By launching the CFP program, they are taking a proactive stance against scammers and fostering an environment of trust and credibility. This initiative will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of the Philippine franchising industry.

It is crucial that entrepreneurs and potential franchise investors take advantage of the CFP program to safeguard their investments and ensure the long-term viability of their ventures. AFFI’s dedication to promoting legitimate franchising practices will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst for industry-wide growth.

With a renewed focus on professionalism and transparency, the Philippine franchising sector has the potential to flourish, providing sustainable business opportunities and contributing to the nation’s economic development.