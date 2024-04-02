10 ways to raise capital for your business

HOW do you raise the start-up capital for your business?

This question is probably the biggest problem faced by those who want to become an entrepreneur.

Personally, I’ve heard friends say that if only they had enough capital, they would really quit their jobs and put up their own businesses. Admittedly, I was also burdened by this obstacle years ago when I was still working as an employee.

Through the years and several businesses later, I’ve discovered that there are actually many ways to do this. Some are easy and some are not. Some are quite obvious while some takes a little creativity and a bit of due diligence to make it work.

So if you’ve always wished that you had enough funds to start your own business venture, then I hope that these ten ways can help you raise the capital you need to become an entrepreneur.

1. Your own savings. The most obvious way to get your start-up capital is to save money. Be frugal, live below your means, and pay yourself first. The advantage of this method is that if your business fails, then you owe nothing to anybody and you have no financial burdens to worry about.

However, although this may seem ideal to some, it could take a long time before you finally have enough money saved to start. Recommended for those who are not in a hurry to start a business, and those with very low risk tolerance.

2. Liquidate assets. Aside from digging into your savings account, you can also sell some of your assets like what my father’s friend did who sold their old family car to put up a small photocopying center.

Depending on the amount of capital you need, you could simply look around the house, and sell whatever you have such as gadgets, jewelries, and even some of your furniture or appliances.

If you have portfolio investments, you can ask your broker if you can liquidate some of your paper assets or withdraw from your mutual fund or time deposit accounts.

3. Work for extra income. We often look for ways to earn extra income only when we are in financial need. What many people don’t realize is that, finding a second job or working on a sideline is a great way to raise capital for your dream business.

Assuming that your current employment can cover all your financial requirements, then the profits from your extra ventures can all go straight to your start-up fund. Going this route can be time consuming and exhausting but it’s relatively faster than just doing the two previous methods.

4. Take out a personal loan. A personal loan is something you can leverage on, especially if you are employed. Depending on your credit history and employment status, some banks and almost all credit card companies are willing to offer these types of loan without much hassle, and without collateral.

Additionally, these salary loans are available in the Philippines through the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and Social Security System (SSS). Meanwhile, microfinance institutions can also provide non-collateral personal loans to those who can present to them a sound business plan. You can inquire from Philippine government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Small Business Corp (SBC) and the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) about these micro-financiers.

5. Apply for a bank loan. Bank loans are also a viable option to raise capital for your business. Although the interests are much higher than personal loans, the financial strength of banking institutions allows them to provide you with a larger loan amount for your medium scale business ventures. Be ready to give them a good business plan and a collateral for the loan.

Ask your bank if they offer business loans. A brief research shows that some of the SME-friendly banks in the Philippines are Planters Development Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the Philippines.

Here are the initial five methods to finance a business endeavor. I’ll unveil the remaining five approaches next week.

Fitz Villafuerte is registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. His views in this column do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror’s. To learn more about personal-financial planning, attend the 107th RFP program this May 2024. To inquire, e-mail info@rfp.ph or text at 0917-9689774.