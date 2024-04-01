VPX Pasig City breaks ground for a new auto service center

Pasig City, Philippines – March 11, 2024 – ValuePlus Auto Service, a leading auto service franchisor, celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest franchise, VPX Pasig City, located at Eagle Avenue in Barangay Ugong. The event marked the beginning of construction for the highly anticipated auto service center, which promises to deliver top-notch auto care and services to vehicle owners in the area.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Mr. Normann Chiu, President of ValuePlus Auto Service, Dra. Sarah Padron-Lumalang and Mr. Kenneth Lumalang, the franchisees of VPX Pasig City. The gathering underscored the commitment of all parties to bring unparalleled automotive services to the community.

Mr. Normann Chiu expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Today’s groundbreaking is not just about laying the foundation of a new building; it’s about establishing a new standard of auto service in Pasig City. We are excited to expand our presence and bring VPX’s trusted services closer to our customers.”

Dra. Sarah Padron-Lumalang shared her vision for the franchise, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with ValuePlus Auto Service. Our goal is to provide the highest quality of service and convenience to car owners in our community. VPX Pasig City will be more than just a service center; it will be a place where customers can trust that their vehicles are in expert hands.”

Mr. Mark Saberola, General Manager of ValuePlus, highlighted the significance of the expansion, “The opening of VPX Pasig City represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine auto service in the Philippines. We are committed to delivering excellence and building long-lasting relationships with our customers.”

VPX Pasig City is set to offer a wide range of auto repair and maintenance services, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and adhering to the highest standards of service quality. The new facility is strategically located to serve the growing automotive needs of residents in Pasig City and the surrounding areas.

Construction is expected to be completed by June, with the grand opening to follow shortly after. VPX Pasig City looks forward to welcoming its first customers and becoming a trusted partner in their automotive care journey.

For more information about VPX Pasig City and its services, please contact +63 917 406 1008.