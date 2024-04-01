Tulfo top choice for ’28 president’s race in Pulse Asia poll, VP Sara a close second

RAFFY T. Tulfo, broadcast journalist-turned-senator, now leads the names of possible contenders in the 2028 presidential race, according to the latest survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc.

A survey conducted by Pulse and released to its subscribers said, Vice President Sara Duterte comes in at close second place, trailing with only a narrow 1-percent lead.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo ranks third choice among the presidentiables.

The survey was conducted last March 6-10, 2024, among registered voters.

Almost half of Visayas voters—at 46 percent—said they would vote for Tulfo if the elections were held today.

Tulfo also has a good support in National Capital Region at 41 percent, while the rest of Balance Luzon, 37 percent are in his favor.

He is weakest in Mindanao, with only 18 percent votes.

Mindanao is clearly Vice President Duterte’s bulwark, with 72 percent rating.

Oddly, she has the least support in Visayas at 20 percent. Her numbers in NCR and Balance Luzon are also low, with 26 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

Robredo’s standing at third level is stagnant at 11 percent overall, with a dismal 2 percent giving her the nod in Mindanao.

Notably, around 7 percent of respondents are holding their cards close to their hearts and won’t disclose their presidentiable bet.

When asked to comment, political analyst Ronald Llamas said he was not surprised at the turnout of Tulfo in the latest Pulse Asia survey. Another commissioned survey, done by a private firm, has also released similar findings.

“Mas mataas na si Tulfo kay Sara Duterte. Sa dami ng banat kay Sara, bababa nang konti ang ratings niya [Tulfo now outranls Sara Duterte. With so many attacks against her, her ratings were bound to decline slightly],” Llamas said.

On the second day of the period when the Pulse survey was conducted, Duterte came out with a video saying vicious attacks on her in social media have intensified recently.

“Makikita natin ito sa pag-atake sa confidential funds, pagpapalaganap ng video sa Commonwealth traffic, paggawa ng issue sa pagtatag ng security para sa opisina ng Bise Presidente, paglabas ng testigo na umanoy ako ay kaparte ng Davao Death Squad, sa malisyosong ulat tungkol sa aking mga baril, at ang pambabastos sa relasyon namin ng aking asawa [We can see this in the attack on confidential funds, the video on Commonwealth traffic, the issue raised about the OVP security, malicious stories about my guns and about my relations with my husband],” she said.

“Kamakailan lamang ay nagsusulputan din ang mga online scam sa pera sa social media katulad ng scholarship o pabaon program para sa mga mag-aaral [Recently, stories also surfaced in social media about online scams related to scholarships or allowance programs for students],” she added.

Llamas believes Tulfo’s numbers will further improve after the mid-term elections.

“Phenomenal ang pagtaas ng numero ni Raffy. Hindi pa nagpapakilala as presidential candidate. Tingin ko kina-calculate nya yan until midterms. He doesn’t need to join a party. After the midterms, easily lalamang na si Tulfo kay Sara [Raffy’s ascent is phenomenal; considering he hasn’t even projected himself as a presidential candidate. I think he’s calculating that for midterms…After the midterms Tulfo will overtake Sara],” Llamas said.

The two other Tulfo brothers–ACT Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo, and broadcaster Ben Tulfo–also made it to the top Pulse Asia survey on possible senatorial candidates, with Erwin topping the poll, Llamas said.

“In my view, the Tulfo Brothers is the team to beat this next election. Their brand is now a household brand–Isumbong Mo Kay Tulfo,” Llamas said.

At this time, Senator Tulfo has not declared his intention to run for the highest position in the country nor has made alliances with any political parties yet.