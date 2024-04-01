Time deposits lead to all-time-high bank FCDU

TIME deposits of Filipinos led to an all-time high in Foreign Currency Deposit Units (FCDU) of banks as of December 2023, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Data showed FCDU deposit liabilities reached $54.4 billion as of end-December 2023.

This is higher by about $2.6 billion or 5.1 percent from the end-September 2023 level of $51.8 billion. It is 13.72 percent higher than the $47.85 billion posted in December 2022.

“This is mainly due to the surge in FCDU time certificate of deposits owned by resident individuals which aligns with the uptick in the remittances from overseas Filipinos,” BSP said.

The data showed almost all or $53 billion, representing 97.4 percent of the total FCDU deposit liabilities, were owned by Filipino residents.

“The bulk of these deposits continued to be owned by residents, essentially constituting an additional buffer to the country’s gross international reserves,” BSP said.

The country’s gross international reserves (GIR) amounted to $103.8 billion as of end-December 2023, higher than the $96.1-billion level registered as of end-December 2022.

The central bank also reported that the final gross international reserves (GIR) level is at $102 billion as of end-February 2024, lower than the $103.3 billion as of end-January 2024.

Meanwhile, the BSP said outstanding FCDU of banks stood at $15.2 billion as of end-December 2023.

This represented a decrease of $621 million or by 3.9 percent from the end-December 2022 level of $15.8 billion.

Compared to the end-September 2023 level, FCDU of banks decreased by $340 million or 2.2 percent from the $15.5 billion posted during the period.

“[This was] as principal repayments exceeded disbursements amidst elevated interest rates for both short-term and medium-to long-term (MLT) loans,” BSP explained.

BSP said that as of the end-December 2023 period, the maturity profile of the FCDU loan portfolio remained predominantly MLT.

MLTs are loans that are payable over a term of more than one year. These comprised 78.6 percent of total, slightly higher than 77.6 percent from the previous quarter.

The data also showed FCDU loans granted to residents stood at $9.2 billion or 60.6 percent of total outstanding FCDU loans.

Majority of these loans were in power generation companies which reached $2.3 billion or 25 percent of the total; merchandise and service exporters, $2.3 billion or 25 percent; and towing, tanker, trucking, forwarding, personal and other industries, $1.2 billion or 12.8 percent.

BSP data also showed gross disbursements in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached $18 billion, higher by 5.4 percent than the previous quarter’s $17.1 billion, mainly due to the increase in funding requirements of a foreign bank branch affiliate.

Similarly, loan repayments in the reference quarter of $18.4 billion were 8.4 percent higher than the previous quarter’s $17 billion. These resulted in overall net repayment.