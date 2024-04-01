Sun Life subsidiary plans to grow gender diversity

THE Philippine office of Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS) Pvt. Ltd. announced plans to grow its gender diversity in jobs involving technology.

SLGS Managing Director Tarun Sareen told reporters the firm is committed to improving gender diversity at the very onset of the firm’s employment process by removing bias in hiring.

“Our people uphold our purpose and values. We encourage and develop leadership at every level. We are committed to cultivating an inclusive, caring, empowering and respectful environment, where everyone can harness their full potential and feel belonged,” Sareeen said during a briefing held at the company’s head office in Taguig City. “Our diverse workplace inspires creativity, fosters innovation, drives values and creates positive impact. We own the opportunities and power through challenges to do the best work of our lives as well as inspire others.”

In the past year, he said the firm has made “huge strides both by way of spreading awareness and driving collective action.” Sareen cited the firm used awareness campaigns with university partners, training on writing a résumé and changing policies to remove bias in hiring. The latter includes removing photographs and not requiring the disclosure of gender, birthday and parent occupation in a candidate’s résumé.

For current employees, SLGS Philippines Vice President Nathalie Bernardo said the firm also has a platform to help women maximize their potential through mentoring. Bernardo said the firm plans to “amplify” the latter through “awareness campaigns” that will measure the demographics, participation rate and impact of activities.

She said this will be done through the groups that the firm helped organize. These groups include members of the LGBTQ+ community and persons with disabilities, according to Bernardo.

She said the firm is also inviting their managers to have focus group discussions to align on inclusivity programs and serve as the voice of their employees.

According to Sareen, the firm has emerged as a talent and innovation hub, “driving seamless digital transformation and providing technology, knowledge services and business services” to the global business of parent firm Sun Life of Canada Inc.

In its continued commitment to empowering its talent, we strive to foster an environment where all employees are treated fairly and respectfully at work and in communities, where everyone has equal access to opportunities and resources, he added.