STRATEGIC board engagement goes beyond attending meetings and approving decisions. It also involves active participation, thoughtful deliberation, and a deep commitment to advancing the association’s mission.

Guam-based Dot Miller, founder of The Solution, an association management company, shared this in a recent webinar, “Strategic Board Engagement. Optimizing Leadership Collaboration,” organized by the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE).

Here are my key takeaways from the perspective of the executive leadership:

1. Knowing your individual board members. The first time you meet with them, understand. (a) why they want to serve on the board, (b) what strengths they bring to the board, and (c) how much time, money, etc. they have to give throughout the year.

2. Developing a strategic plan. Bring the board together to develop or revisit a strategic plan. Divide them into smaller groups so all voices are heard. Agree on three to five “Smart” (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound) goals for the organization to achieve over the next three years or so, and what they are going to do over the next 18 months to get there. Assign tasks and timelines to help achieve these goals.

3. Fostering open communication and collaboration. Promote open communication and collaboration between the board and the executive team in an environment where every voice is heard. Develop clear, concise, and impactful communication styles for board meetings, and enhance listening skills to encourage a culture of dialogue and constructive feedback.

4. Having a concise agenda. Prepare an agenda for consent (minutes, reports, etc.), for discussion (financial report, strategic plan dashboard, new business, etc.), and for action (items you need to act on during the meeting). Action items in meeting minutes must be highlighted in red or bold letters. When sending the board packet out, do remind everyone to review the action items to report out at the upcoming meeting.

5. Asking what you need. You should know what it is you need from your board. marketing, fundraising assistance, or connections? If you don’t know, they don’t know either, and they cannot help. The more they are asked their opinion, the more they feel a connection to help.

6. Dealing with micromanagement. Board members who are business owners bring their own decision-making mindset into their volunteer leader roles in the board. Having onboarding sessions where new board members are briefed on what their role is, clearly delineating the board’s governance function from the executive director’s management responsibilities, and providing regular updates on operational matters are ways to deal with micromanagement.

7. Holding the board accountable. Board accountability can be made through self-evaluations at the end of the year, having strategic plan dashboards, and SMART goals to track. Putting deadlines and specific board member in charge of something will hold them accountable.

8. Rewarding engaged boards. Appreciating and recognizing achieving board members is key to strong relationships. This could be done by featuring them in your newsletter or on your social media a “Board Member Spotlight,” awarding plaques, certificates or small tokens of appreciation, or saying “thank you” via cards, small gifts, and in public.

Octavio Peralta is founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” The views he expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror. [Eds. Mr. Peralta’s column was originally scheduled for the Friday, March 29, issue of the BusinessMirror]. E-mail. bobby@pcaae.org.