Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices continued to climb last week, though trading was lackluster due to the long weekend holiday for the Holy Week commemorations.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 21.56 points to close at 6,903.53 points during the three-day trading week.

The main index started the week on a decline, but it posted gains on the succeeding days.

“Investors’ indecisiveness amid the lack of catalysts caused the local market to move sideways for the month of March. Chartwise, the market has so far been unable to break past its 7,000 resistance level, and has been testing its 10-day exponential moving average,” said Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc.

Average volume of trade reached P5.27 billion. Foreign investors, which cornered 43 percent of the trades, were net sellers at P2.35 billion.

Most sub-indices ended in the positive territory, led by the broader All Shares index that gained 19.61 points to 3,607.51, the Financials index fell 16.87 to 2,034.27, the Industrial index rose 77.10 to 9,099.58, the Holding Firms index was up 30.46 to 6,461.22, the Property index climbed 19.72 to 2,809.81, and the Services index added 12.02 to 1,851.02. The Mining and Oil index, however, declined 114.80 to 8,123.30.

For the week, gainers slightly edged losers 104 to 101, and 33 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Philippine Racing Club Inc., Keppel Philippines Properties Inc., Metro Alliance Holdings and Equities Corp. A, Atok-Big Wedge Co. Inc., AbaCore Capital Holdings Inc., Asiabest Group International Inc. and Global-Estate Resorts Inc.

Top losers, meanwhile, were IPM Holdings Inc., Pacifica Holdings Inc., I-Remit Inc., Roxas and Co. Inc., Swift Foods Inc., AgriNurture Inc. and Crown Equities Inc.

This week

For the start of the second quarter this week, investors are expected to look towards upcoming economic data for clues.

“Primarily, investors are expected to watch out for the Philippines’ March inflation data. An inflation print significantly faster than February’s 3.4 percent may further temper hopes of monetary easing by the BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] which in turn would negatively affect the local bourse.

Investors may also take cues on the local economy’s health from the upcoming March S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing PMI,” Tantiangco said.

Broker 2TradeAsia said the BSP is seeing an uptick of 3.9 percent from February’s 3.4 percent.

“While the direction has likely been priced in such as higher inflation in the second quarter due to seasonality, supply chain issues, the slope of change will be an interesting data point given sharp movements in food and transport baskets and higher ambient temperatures moving energy demand upward,” it said.

“We remain neutral on any earlier than mid-year rate cycle changes for these reasons, which could even extend up to third quarter, further supported by Fed comments of even stickier US inflation.”

Tantiangco said the record performances from Wall Street, if it continues, are expected to give positive spillovers to the local market.

“Eyes may also be on the Philippine peso which has been exhibiting weakness against the US Dollar recently. A continuation of this weakening may weigh on sentiment.”

2TradeAsia said the local bourse has been range bound in the 6,800 to 7,000 zone.

“It is likely to stay (there) in the near-term, pending strong impetus on the macro side. We continue to advocate for quality as P/Es [price to earnings ratio] remain attractive, and, unlike the past few years, corporate stories are broadly anticipated to positively unfold in time with rate easing. Look ahead–the tunnel is longer than expected, but it eventually has to end.”

Stock picks

The Market Call paper of First Metro Investment Corp. and University of Asia and the Pacific said investors liked the stock of GT Capital Holdings Inc. (GTCAP), after share prices ended February with a 5 percent month-on-month upswing.

“Investors probably liked the all-time sales record of Toyota Motor Philippines [TMP] with 200,031 units in 2023, capturing 46.5 percent market share. Meanwhile, TMP again dominated the market in January 2024 by selling around 16,000 vehicles for a 47.2 percent market share for that month,” the paper read.

GTCAP also made a declaration of regular and special cash dividends for all its common stockholders. The former is payable semi-annually at P3 per share, totaling P6 per share, while the latter amounts to P2 per share.

“Notably, this represents an increase in GTCAP’s dividend distribution from last year wherein they only paid P3.00 per share in regular dividends,” the paper said.

GTCAP’s share price closed Wednesday at P704 apiece.

Another stock liked by the investors was Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV), whose share price posted a 9-percent increase in February.

“AEV, together with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc., recently completed its $1.8-billion joint acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. where AEV will take 40 percent ownership in CCBPI. This acquisition would contribute to AEV’s portfolio diversification strategy as it enters the branded consumer goods sector,” the paper read.

AEV shares closed last week at P46.85 apiece.