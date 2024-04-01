SAY CHEESE | vivo V30 Pro pushes boundaries of professional-grade mobile photography

The game is far from over for the vivo V30 series. With the latest addition, the vivo V30 Pro co-engineered with ZEISS, the boundaries of mobile imaging performance are being pushed closer to professional-grade systems.

This innovative collaboration aims to meet the diverse needs of consumers, empowering them to unleash their creativity like never before.

I know many of us are excited to grab our smartphones and snap unlimited photos and videos when we’re on our vacation trip to share on social media or keep in our albums.

Its versatile features ensure that even large group photos fit perfectly, delivering impressive results every time.

Recently, my family and I went on a beach vacation, and since I had the opportunity to explore the features of the vivo V30 Pro, I didn’t waste the chance to witness its performance firsthand.

Even my family members were really impressed with every photo I took of them. It’s not an exaggeration, but just the sheer wow factor.

But let’s delve into what this unit offers in terms of its internal system so that you’ll have an idea of why the quality of visuals using this unit exceeds expectations.

Exploring the ZEISS Triple Main Camera on the vivo V30 Series

With its cutting-edge ZEISS Triple Main Camera, each rear camera on this device meets the stringent ZEISS Optics standard that ensures flagship-quality performance that empowers users to delve into the creative process like never before.

Whether it’s the swirling bokeh of ZEISS Biotar Style or the cinematic flair of ZEISS Cinematic Style, users are spoilt for choice when it comes to capturing stunning portraits.

At the center of the vivo V30 series lies the ZEISS Style Portrait feature, which pays homage to the iconic portrait style of ZEISS. This distinctive aesthetic is further accentuated by the presence of the ZEISS Border Watermark, a departure from conventional designs that brings a refreshing sense of diversity to the art of shooting and sharing.

The main highlight of the ZEISS Triple Main Camera is its 50 MP Professional Portrait Camera. Sporting a 50 mm focal length for realistic and vivid portraits, this camera boasts a threefold increase in pixels compared to previous models.

But, at first, when you preview the visuals, specifically the photo of your subject after taking the shot, I noticed that the details of the subject aren’t quite defined, especially when you zoom in.

However, in just a second, it automatically adjusts and the quality changes, becoming more defined, detailed, and clear. Even the texture of your skin becomes visible in the photo, which is a good indicator, automatically transforming your photos to nearly the level of a professional camera without the need for manual editing.

Complementing the Professional Portrait Camera is the 50 MP Auto Focus (AF) Ultra Wide-Angle Camera. With a 119-degree perspective, this camera allows users to effortlessly capture stunning landscapes and group photos of up to 30 people.

The inclusion of AI algorithms enhances facial clarity to ensure that every detail is distinctly visible, even when zoomed in.

Aura Light 3.0 and ZEISS Style Portrait Lens

The vivo V30 series also features Aura Light 3.0 technology which provides distance-sensitive lighting and smart color temperature adjustment for soft and even lighting in portrait photography.

Additionally, the device is equipped with a 50 MP VCS true color main camera with optical image stabilization, enabling users to capture clearer and brighter pictures, even in low-light conditions.

Even in low light, Aura Light 3.0 delivers stunning nighttime portraits, ensuring you always get a great shot.

When I tried it, I was surprised because usually when we take photos at night, the quality is low, sometimes blurry and grainy. However, with the Aura Light 3.0, you can adjust the color temperature from warm to cool light for your portrait. The facial details remain extremely clear, and you won’t be disappointed.

Adding to the standout features of the ZEISS Triple Main Camera is the ZEISS Style Portrait lens, which meticulously reproduces six classic ZEISS portrait styles, including Biotar, Cinematic, Cine-Flare, Sonnar, Distagon, and Planar. These lens effects perfectly restore bokeh, flare, and glare effects, adding depth and atmosphere to every portrait.

For rear portrait photography enthusiasts, scenes with point light sources are recommended to enhance the pronounced effect of ZEISS portrait bokeh. Whether it’s the swirling bokeh of ZEISS Biotar Style or the cinematic flair of ZEISS Cinematic Style, users are spoilt for choice when it comes to capturing stunning portraits.

With a plethora of ZEISS portrait bokeh options to explore, the vivo V30 series promises an unparalleled photography experience that ignites creativity and captivates the senses. You just have to dive into its features, and discover a world of possibilities that will undoubtedly leave you enamored.

Beach Portrait Perfection

As summer approaches and beach vacations beckon, the vivo V30 proves that it’s more than just a smartphone – it’s a photography powerhouse.

I was excited when I first saw that this unit had a beach portrait feature. It literally transformed our beach vacation photos to the ultimate level. No editing needed; you just have to strike your favorite beach pose and you’re ready to upload it to your social media.

Capture stunning beach portraits with the Vivo V30 Pro’s Beach Portrait feature. Enjoy vibrant colors, crisp details, and professional-quality shots, even in challenging coastal lighting conditions.

The Beach Portrait mode, co-designed with internationally renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and travel bloggers, transports you to sandy shores with its soft tones and expertly crafted backgrounds.

With refined algorithms for bokeh, beauty effects, and HDR backlighting, capturing stunning beach portraits has never been easier. Soak up the sun, feel the breeze, and let the vivo V30 immortalize your beachside memories in picture-perfect style.

Every time I show my family members their beach photos, they can’t help but exclaim, “Ang ganda ng camera mo,” [Your camera takes such beautiful pictures]

Well, it’s true. They’ve witnessed not just me, but the professional visual outcome it delivers, whether it’s beach scenes, landscapes, or other subjects.

vivo stays true to their words by truly pushing closer to professional-grade systems. You can confidently say that the investment in a Vivo smartphone is worth it.

So, whether you’re strolling through city streets at night, indulging in culinary delights, or basking in the summer sun on a beach vacation, the vivo V30 has you covered with its innovative functionalities.

Level Up Your Food Photography

Food photography enthusiasts, rejoice! With the vivo V30’s Aura Light Food mode, your culinary creations are about to get a serious upgrade.

Featuring newly added 3D virtual light technology, this mode illuminates dark areas of your food photos, allowing you to capture intricate details and textures that make dishes look even more appetizing.

Whether you’re snapping pics for your food blog or simply sharing your gastronomic adventures on social media, the vivo V30 ensures that your photos stand out from the crowd.

From Dusk till Dawn

Furthermore, this unit comes equipped with other impressive camera features. Capture stunning astrology photos and immerse yourself in the beauty of the night sky filled with stars.

Before the sun sets, indulge in the mesmerizing experience of watching the sunset unfold, and make sure to seize the moment with your vivo V30 Pro for breathtaking sunset photography.

Shake-Free Videos in Low Light

Ever tried capturing videos while walking or jogging, only to be disappointed by the shaky footage, especially in low light conditions? Fear not, because the vivo V30 comes equipped with Aura Light Portrait Video + hybrid image stabilization technology.

This cutting-edge feature ensures smooth and stable videos, even in challenging environments like city streets at night.

Now, you can capture every moment with clarity and precision, without worrying about unwanted shakes ruining your footage.

Experience the Power of the vivo V30 Pro

Sure, you might be wondering, how does the vivo V30 Pro perform?

Well, let me tell you, this device is nothing short of impressive. Considered one of the slimmest phones with a 5000 mAh battery in the industry, it’s a real game-changer. In fact, it’s 12 percent thinner than your average 5000 mAh mobile phones out there.

Not only that, but it also boasts the slimmest body among mobile phones with the same battery capacity and the largest battery capacity among mobile phones with the same thickness.

But that’s not all – despite its sleek design and hefty battery, the vivo V30 Pro doesn’t compromise on charging speed. With its 80W Flash Charge support, you can juice up your phone to 100 percent in just 46 minutes.

Plus, thanks to optimized power consumption enhancements, the battery life gets a boost of 0.78 hours after each platform upgrade.

This means you can enjoy ultra-long standby time, stay connected throughout the day, and forget all about battery life anxiety. With the vivo V30 Pro, you’re always ready to go, no matter where life takes you.

So, you only have one word to say and do when this unit is in front of you: ‘Cheese!’ This ensures that your best smiles will be captured with its amaZEISSing professional performance.