PWEI wind project gets IEMOP nod

The 13.2-megawatt (MW) Nabas wind power project of PetroWind Energy Inc. (PWEI) in Aklan is a step closer to commencing full operations.

The onshore wind unit of PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has secured approval from the Independent Energy Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), operator of the Wholesale Energy Spot Market (WESM), for the registration of Phase 2 of the Nabas wind power project.

“This WESM registration approval authorizes Phase 2 as an additional facility of PWEI. This came after the successful testing by the Energy Regulatory Commission [ERC] of the facility’s metering equipment last February and the SCADA [supervisory control and data acquisition] testing this March by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines [NGCP].

We are excited and look forward to the eventual commercial operation of Phase 2,” said Dave Gadiano, PGEC assistant vice president for power markets.

PGEC is the renewable energy holding unit of publicly listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp., a member of the Yuchengo Group of Companies. Phase 2 is the only wind power project in the Visayas grid which secured a 20-year offtake in the first green energy auction of the Department of Energy (DOE) last June 2022.

Following the WESM registration approval, the company secured another critical clearance. It said the NGCP issued on March 26, 2024 the Certificate of Approval to Connect (CATC) for Phase 2 as a load facility.

“With this approval, PWEI can now energize the new and dedicated 16 MVA Phase 2 substation with feedback power to start the internal technical tests of our VESTAS wind turbines. Should all go well, grid compliance tests with power export to the grid will soon follow,” said Paul Elmer Morala, PGEC vice president for technical operations.

Phase 1 (36MW) of the Nabas wind power project has been in operation since June 2015.

“We thank the DOE [Department of Energy], NGCP, IEMOP and ERC for their support in getting us to this milestone, which will lead to new and additional power supply to the Panay sub-grid,” added Morala.

PWEI is a joint venture among PGEC (40 percent), PERC, (20 percent), and Thailand’s BCPG Public Co. Ltd (40 percent).