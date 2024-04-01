Positive results of admin’s investment missions cited

AMID calls for the President to step down, a senior House of Representatives official pointed out last Sunday that the administration’s investment missions are starting to yield positive results.

With these positive results, lawmakers said it is advisable for friends and allies of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte to refrain from making premature statements indicating a desire for her to assume the presidency, as the chief executive still has over four years remaining in his six-year term, which concludes in June 2028.

According to Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio D. Gonzales Jr., proof of this is the recent assessment by HSBC Global Research that the investment environment in the country is “turning for the better.”

“The President’s investment promotion missions, boosted by related measures approved by Congress and signed into law by the President, are beginning to yield positive results for the country and our people,” the Pampanga lawmaker said.

Gonzales added that foreign investors now see the Philippines as a potential profitable investment destination.

According to him, the “improved investment outlook of investors, like the recent high-level American trade mission to Manila and actual investments and pledges committed during the President’s investment trips, augur well for the nation in the years ahead.”

Gonzales noted that the US trade mission promised at least $1 billion in investments, while investment pledges received by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. amounted to several billions of dollars.

“These commitments, if realized, will sustain our economic growth and create new job and income opportunities for our people,” he said.

Gonzales pointed out that the legislative department has been helping the executive department attract more foreign direct investments (FDIs) by approving measures designed to enhance the investment climate in the country.

These measures include the recently enacted Ease of Doing Business Act and the law reducing the corporate income tax and offering other tax incentives, he said.

Gonzales said the investment environment would further improve with the approval by Congress and ratification by the people of proposed amendments to the Constitution’s restrictive economic provisions.

“As the Speaker has repeatedly emphasized, these amendments would constitute the final piece in the puzzle of investment promotion measures that would boost the economy,” Gonzales said.

He renewed his appeal for the Senate to approve the amendment proposals as soon as Congress reconvenes later next month.

In a commentary, HSBC Global Research said, “If we look at FDI inflows relative to the size of the economy, the Philippines is, in fact, in the middle of the pack” in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“FDI inflows may not be as robust as, say, Malaysia and Vietnam, but they are a sizable improvement from the sluggish inflows seen in the 1990s and early 2000s. This, we believe, should be enough evidence to show that the country’s reputation for attracting FDI is indeed turning for the better,” it said.

Focus on progress

MEANWHILE, Zambales Rep. Jefferson F. Khonghun has emphasized the importance of unity and progress over premature political maneuvers, particularly in light of recent calls for Marcos to step down.

Khonghun, serving as House Assistant Majority Leader, urged a concentrated effort on current issues before entertaining notions of a leadership transition.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that supporters of the previous administration, like [Davao del Norte] Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez, are impatient and unwilling to wait for the May 2028 presidential elections,” Khonghun said.

The legislator, a member of the so-called “Young Guns” of the House of Representatives, made the pronouncements in light of the former Speaker Alvarez’s unsolicited advice to the Chief Executive to relinquish his post if he could not handle the Philippines’ maritime conflict with China well.

Alvarez is a very close buddy of former president Rodrigo R. Duterte, who has been criticizing Marcos and his administration from time to time. Alvarez had a previous tiff with the younger Duterte in 2018, which cost him his Speakership.

The recent remarks of Alvarez, suggesting Marcos step down amidst tensions with China, have been met with criticism from House Deputy Majority Leader Jude A. Acidre.

Acidre condemned Alvarez’s stance as defeatist and lacking in understanding of leadership and national sovereignty.

Acidre stressed the importance of standing firm against external pressures, particularly in defending the Philippines’s territorial integrity in the West Philippine Sea.