PHL pork inventory falls by 7.2%–NMIS data

The country’s pork inventory declined a few days before Filipinos began the observance of Holy Week, according to data from the attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Figures from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) showed that pork inventory in local cold storage facilities declined by 7.25 percent to 65,582.05 metric tons (MT) as of March 18, from 70,709.07 MT a year ago.

Data from the agency indicated that the bulk of the inventory during the period consisted of imports, which reached 64,718.94 MT. The figure, however, was lower than the previous year’s 67,536.31.

Pork from local raisers plunged to 863.11 MT, from 3,172.77 MT recorded a year ago, as African swine fever (ASF) continued to affect output.

On a monthly basis, however, cold storage facilities had more pork in March compared with the February volume of 61,285.42 MT.

NMIS data also showed that dressed chicken inventory as of March 18 rose by 9 percent year-on-year to 60,999.33 MT.

The bulk of the inventory consisted of imports which reached 41,779.47 MT, slightly lower than the previous year’s level.

On a monthly basis, NMIS data showed that dressed chicken inventory was higher by more than 10,000 MT. Imports accounted for most of the increase at 8,536.45 MT.

Cold storage facilities in Region 3, Region 4-A and the National Capital Region (NCR) held the bulk of the pork inventory during the period.

The same regions accounted for a chunk of the dressed chicken inventory, according to NMIS.

The agency said the inventory of frozen pork came from accredited commercial and in-house cold storage facilities, including meat processing plants.

As for the dressed chicken inventory, the NMIS said the data covered those from accredited facilities. However, fresh chilled chicken and mechanically deboned meat were excluded from the report.

The Philippines has stepped up its purchases of meat products from abroad in recent years, particularly pork, as raisers remain unable to expand output due to ASF.

The DA said the outbreak of the fatal hog disease, which first struck the country in 2019, has caused P200 billion in damages. At present, the agency said approximately 50 percent of all the hogs in the Philippines are still affected by ASF.

In November 2023, the Bureau of Animal Industry said only 11 provinces out of the 82 remain ASF-free. They are Batanes, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Bohol, Siquijor, Biliran, Bukidnon, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

