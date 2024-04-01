PHL has highest disaster risk worldwide, says OECD

CHALLENGES faced by nature-based solutions (NbS) for flood management prevent these from being implemented in the Philippines, considered by the OECD Development Center as the country with the highest disaster risk globally.

A working paper described NbS as a new approach for flood management which has been recognized by policymakers in the region.

These solutions, OECD said, may involve planting gardens and grass verges along streets. These solutions have co-benefits to human health, livelihoods, food and energy and biodiversity, among others.

“NbS is place-specific, and each river basin and coastal area has different natural characteristics and faces different flood risk and challenges,” the working paper stated.

In the Philippines, OECD said, one study showed that regrowing

mangrove forests can significantly reduce economic losses from storms and flooding, among other benefits.

However, OECD said there is a lack of guidelines, rules, and evidence on NbS in many river basins nationwide.

This is one of the main challenges that NbS faces in the country.

“Challenges to adopting NbS can also come from institutional and legislative barriers,” the study stated.

The OECD Development Center said weather-related hazards can be directly or indirectly caused by tropical cyclones or typhoons in the Philippines.

Citing data from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the OECD said flooding alone affects some 39,000 individuals and costs the economy $22.6 million annually.

“The Philippines is the country with the highest disaster risk worldwide,” the paper said.

“These hazards often bring excessive rains, lead to frequent flooding. For instance, Typhoon Ketsana, locally known as Tropical Storm Ondoy, battered the Philippines in 2009 resulting in unprecedented damages.”

These risks, OECD said, are compounded by the inadequacy of existing flood management measures as well as other infrastructure needed for flood protection.

No less than the past two Philippine Development Plans (PDPs) of the Duterte and Aquino administrations highlighted these weaknesses. The current PDP of the Marcos government also highlighted the same concerns.

Specifically, OECD said cities like Metro Manila, one of Asia’s Megacities, lack new pumping stations to meet flood control needs in low-lying areas.

These include informal settler areas that are near city waterways which are also densely populated and filled with homes that encroach on water and disrupt water flow.

“Flood risk in the Philippines has often been associated with the inadequacy of existing infrastructure. In Manila, for instance, many pumping stations are outdated and do not have enough capacity to handle even average levels of rainfall,” the report stated.

While the national government is undertaking flood management projects, particularly in six river basins in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the feasibility studies of various river basins in the country confirm that “no one-size-fits-all solution” can be done for all these river basins.