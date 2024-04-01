PHL assessors to gather for convention

The Philippine Association of Assessing Officers Inc. (PAAO, Inc.), in coordination with the Bureau of Local Government Finance of the Department of Finance, will hold its 17th National Convention and Annual Seminar on Real Property Appraisal and Assessment from April 2 to 5, 2024, at the Citystate Asturias Hotel Palawan, South National Highway, Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Themed “Raising the Bar for Efficient, Reliable, and Transparent Real Property Appraisal and Assessment,” the convention aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of local assessors in the field.

Expected to be in attendance are government officials, including Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates, Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucio R. Bayron, and Bureau of Local Government Finance Executive Director Consolacion Q. Agcaoili.

The convention will bring together around 1,000 provincial, city, and municipal assessors and staff, along with industry experts across the country, to engage in a series of dynamic discussions and presentations. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics critical to the industry’s development and the enhancement of its practices, including building public trust in appraisal practices, ethical standards, and professionalism among assessors, leveraging best practices in appraisal, and the integration of technology for improved accuracy and efficiency in assessment processes.

Attendees will hear insights from the convention’s guest speaker, former Congressman of Oriental Mindoro Rodolfo G. Valencia, known as the father of RESA Law or the Real Estate Service Act (RA 9646).

Other speakers for the sessions include leaders and practitioners in the field, such as Dir. Gilbert B. Gumabay, Engr. Arnulfo A. Cacho, Engr. Romeo M. Dizon, Ms. Marissa V. Benitez, and Engr. Linda M. Buquir, each bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to their respective topics.

Moreover, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) CPD Council has granted 20 units of CPD accreditation for the convention, underscoring the high-quality educational content and professional development opportunities that it will offer.

Mr. Gener R. Sison, President of PAAO, Inc., and City Assessor of Mandaluyong City shared “The 17th PAAO Convention promises to be a milestone event, uniting professionals in our shared commitment to excellence and integrity in real property appraisal and assessment.”

“With a diverse array of sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, attendees can look forward to an enriching experience that transcends boundaries and propels the industry forward,” he added.