Net external liability widens on debt load

FOREIGN and domestic debt obligations widened the government’s net external liability position in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP said the country’s net external liability position widened by 4 percent quarter-on-quarter to P2.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2023 from P2.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2023.

This was due in part to the 4.2 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in general government’s net financial liability position to P9 trillion in the third quarter of 2023 from P8.6 trillion in the second quarter of 2023.

“This resulted from the decline in the national government’s deposits with the central bank, which the national government partly used for the repayment of its domestic and external obligations,” BSP said.

“On an annual basis, the general government’s net financial liability position increased on the back of lower financial assets and higher debt,” it added.

BSP said the lower financial assets of general government was due to the decline in the sector’s deposits in the central bank.

“[There was also] higher debt emanated from higher net issuances of government securities and net availment of foreign loans,” BSP added.

The BSP also said the non-financial corporations’ net financial liability position slightly declined by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to P8.8 trillion from P8.9 trillion.

This was attributed to the increase in the non-financial corporations’ deposits in other depository corporations.

Annually, BSP said the non-financial corporations’ net liability position widened due to the increase in the sector’s loans from the rest of the world.

“Equity and investment fund shares issued by the non-financial corporations to the rest of the world and the other financial corporations increased,” BSP also said.

The data also showed households’ net financial asset position increased by 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to P12.8 trillion from P12.4 trillion.

In the third quarter of 2023, BSP said the households’ net claims on the other depository corporations grew, driven by the increase in the households’ bank deposits.

The other depository corporations’ net financial asset position declined by 7.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to P1.7 trillion from P1.8 trillion.

This was mainly due to the increase in the households and non-financial corporations’ deposits with the other depository corporations.

The central bank’s net financial asset position increased by 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to P795.3 billion from P768.2 billion.

The data is based on the presentation of the country’s financial balance sheets which provide information on the periods indicated and on a from whom-to-whom (WTW) basis, using the aggregate balance sheet data of each sector of the economy.

It is a financial stability surveillance tool developed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and is used to better monitor the potential vulnerabilities of economic sectors and their interactions with one another.

The Balance Sheet Approach is also useful in identifying the possible emergence of a financial crisis, specifically those arising from asset-liability mismatches and increasing balance sheet interlinkages.