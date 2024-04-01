Marcos creates new maritime council amid China bullying

AMID China’s growing aggression in the West Philippine Sea, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. created the National Maritime Council (NMC) to safeguard the country’s territorial waters.

Established by Executive Order (EO) No.57, series of 2024, the NMC replaced the National Coast Watch Council (NCWC) to “strengthen Philippine maritime security and maritime domain awareness” through the formulation of the National Maritime Security Policy and Strategy (NMSPS) in coordination with other government agencies, experts and organizations.

Once approved by the President, the NMSPS will be enforced through the implementing arm of the NMC, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS).

The Council also has the power to accept assistance and/or donations from domestic or foreign sources for the purposes relevant to its mandate.

“Strengthening the country’s maritime security and domain awareness is imperative to comprehensively tackle the crosscutting issues that impact the nation’s national security, sovereignty, sovereign rights, and maritime jurisdiction over its extensive maritime zones,” Marcos said in the six-page issuance.

He said the EO is a response to the “serious challenges that threaten not only the country’s territorial integrity, but also the peaceful existence of Filipinos.”

The NMC will be chaired by the Executive Secretary, with the following as members: the secretaries of the Department of National Defense, Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Finance (DOF), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Transportation (DOTr), as well as the

National Security Adviser, Solicitor General and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica) Director General.

Its operations will be supported by the Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns (POMC), the former NCWC secretariat, and the National Maritime Center, which was previously called the National Coast Watch Center, of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The POMC will be led by the Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns, which can directly report to the President urgent matters related to maritime security and domain awareness.

EO 57 was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on March 25, 2024, but was only released to the media on Sunday.

Malacañang came out with the issuance after a Chinese Coast Guard ship used its water cannon to blast a Philippine supply boat bound for Ayungin Shoal, resulting in casualties among the crew of the latter on March 23, 2024.

Marcos vowed to implement suitable “countermeasures” to prevent a similar incident from reoccurring.