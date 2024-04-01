LGUs credited for ongoing housing builds

OVER 30 government housing projects are now undergoing various stages of construction, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The DHSUD said this is due in part to the 195 local government units (LGUs) that have so far expressed their intention to participate in the “Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino” program (4PH).

To add more to these efforts, the DHSUD said it is sending key officials such as undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, and directors down to the grassroots to engage and attract more partners, particularly LGUs.

“Each official will be assigned to specific areas to closely monitor ongoing projects. This will enable us to focus more on the expeditious implementation of the flagship program throughout the country. This will also send a strong message of our commitment to the Filipino people as directed by the President,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar said.

The housing czar stressed that such set up will also help address local concerns and issues confronting the actual execution on the ground of the flagship program, which is touted an “out-of-the-box and innovative” approach to address the country’s housing backlog.

“Malaking bagay din na mismong matataas na opisyales ng DHSUD ang nakakausap at nakakaharap ng ating mga partners para malaman ng taong bayan na seryoso tayo sa pagpapatupad ng 4PH,” Acuzar said. [It also helped that high officials of the DHSUD are able to talk and face our partners so that the people of the country know that we are serious about the implementation of 4PH.]

DHSUD officials continue to engage various national government agencies, LGUs and the private sector, particularly contractors, developers and banks.

DHSUD’s key shelter agencies are also active in the 4PH implementation.

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund has started processing and releasing developmental loan to contractors of 4PH projects, further boosting the ongoing implementation of the flagship program.

The DHSUD also said the Social Housing Finance Corp. is also implementing projects in various parts of the country.