Legacy of SEC’s Guevara, 56, commended by DOF

The Department of Finance (DOF) expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hubert Dominic B. Guevara who passed away on March 29 at 56.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto commended Guevara’s service to the public who assumed office with his role as commissioner just this March 1, 2024.

Since then, Guevara supervised the Corporate Governance and Finance Department, the Office of the General Accountant and the Financing and Lending Companies Division of the SEC.

“Guevara’s legacy of unwavering dedication and outstanding service to the Filipino people will forever be cherished,” Recto said over the weekend.

According to the SEC, Guevara served as the director of the former Compliance and Enforcement Department of the Commission from 2004 to 2010 before he returned as commissioner.

Guevara previously worked in the Office of the President as senior deputy executive secretary under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. He also served as Marcos’s legal counsel.

Before joining the SEC in 2004, Guevara also served as managing partner of the Joaquin Guevara Adarlo & Caoile Law Offices during his private practice of law and taught in private learning institutions.

Guevara earned his law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University, where he also took up his bachelor’s degree in legal management, the SEC added. The Commission announced Guevara’s death on Saturday in a Facebook post, saying that he passed away surrounded by those dearest to him.

“The entire Commission joins the family, friends, and other colleagues of Atty. Guevara in remembering and honoring his life dedicated to public service and championing great causes,” the SEC said.

The Commission is an attached agency of the DOF mandated to supervise the corporate sector, the capital market participants, the securities and investment instruments market, and the investing public.

Created on October 26, 1936 by Commonwealth Act 83, also known as The Securities Act, the Commission was tasked to regulate the sale and registration of securities, exchanges, brokers, dealers and salesmen.