‘Law gives LGUs important role in reviving salt industry’

Local government units (LGUs) are required by Republic Act (RA) 11985 to help the national government identify areas that are suitable for salt farming and to support local farmers in increasing their output to eventually turn salt into an export commodity.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said RA 11985, or the Philippine Industry Salt Development Act, grants LGUs a “significant role” in revitalizing the salt industry.

He said the aim of the law is to support local farmers, increase production, and eventually turn salt into an export commodity.

Under RA 11985, LGUs are required to establish their own Salt Industry Development Task Forces (Salt Task Forces) to survey existing salt farms and processing enterprises within their jurisdictions. This initiative is in support of a proposed five-year master plan aimed at expanding salt production areas, boosting domestic output, attracting investments, and marketing Philippine salt products.

The law mandates cooperation between LGUs and five government agencies, including the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar) and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI), the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) regional offices. Together, they will identify suitable areas for local salt production.

To facilitate this process, Bfar and DENR, along with the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), are tasked with mapping and designating public lands, including municipal waters, for salt production.

Villafuerte noted that three LGU organizations will be represented in the Philippine Salt Industry Development Council (Salt Council), responsible for crafting the five-year master plan and driving sector modernization.

Additionally, RA 11985 transfers supervision of identified public lands from the DENR to the Bfar. Within 90 days of the law’s effectivity, the DENR will transfer suitable lands to the Bfar for salt production purposes.

The law also outlines provisions for preferential treatment of cooperatives or associations of small salt producers in accessing Salt Production Tenurial Instruments (SPTIs) and grants incentives to investors in salt farm development and processing facilities.

Villafuerte traced the local salt-making industry back to the 18th century, saying there was a time when Las Piñas and Malabon were the top salt producers before Pangasinan eventually became the country’s leading area for salt production.

He said the decline of the salt industry was a result of the ratification by the Philippines of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) in 1994; and enactment of RA 8172, or the Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide (ASIN).

GATT’s ratification eventually led to the influx of cheap imported salt, he said, while the ASIN Law required the addition of iodine to salt to address the country’s micronutrient malnutrition.

“The capital requirement for the machinery and technology for salt iodization was a heavy burden for local salt makers, leading many of them to drop one by one and shift to other livelihood sources.”

He said the salt industry also suffered a great deal from rapid urbanization, which led to the conversion of more and more salt-producing places into residential and industrial areas; and from climate change, which caused wild weather conditions that affected salt production.

To reverse the poor state of the domestic salt industry, he said the new law aims to increase salt production to attain salt self-sufficiency, and become a net exporter of salt; encourage salt farming and expand the number of salt-producing areas; and ensure sustainable production, management, harvesting, and soil and water conservation practices in salt-farming areas.

It also aims to promote public and private investments in the salt industry development programs; ensure the sustainability and viability of the salt industry through the establishment of cooperatives among salt farmers and salt producers; advance market access for Philippine salt products locally and internationally; and support research and development (R&D) activities for salt production and processing and introduce new and appropriate technology based on R&D outputs.