Lalamove expands in Cordillera Administrative Region to support MSMEs, farmers with simple and affordable delivery services 

Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, strengthens its commitment to connecting and empowering communities, this time in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) by providing simple and affordable same-day delivery services within and outside the region.

According to Lalamove Philippines Managing Director Djon Nacario, the presence of Lalamove in the region, particularly for Baguio City and the whole of Benguet, will open doors for enabling the growth of the micro-, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and offering flexible livelihood opportunities to aspiring Lalamove partner drivers.

With the recently launched Lalamove Partner Driver Center at the heart of Baguio City, residents looking to earn more extra income using their vehicles will be assisted to kick start their journey as partner drivers of the platform. Nacario emphasized that not only is Lalamove connecting partner drivers to the MSME community, they also have access to the array of Panalomove benefits, giving them more than earnings from orders.

Connecting communities with simplified deliveries

Anchored on ‘simplified deliveries’, Nacario explained that the convenience and access to affordable same-day and long-distance delivery services from CAR to anywhere in Luzon is what Lalamove aims to deliver to the communities in the region, especially to the residents of Baguio City and the entirety of Benguet.

“In just a few taps using the app, users no longer have to go out of the house to pick up or drop off their packages – whether for personal errands or business needs. Lalamove can do that for them. More than this, the app also functions as an accessible source of livelihood for those in need of jobs by joining the Lalamove partner driver community,” he remarked.

After recording a positive 11.3 percent economic growth in 2022, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin ‘Benjie’ Magalong” has high hopes for the partnership with Lalamove, saying, “Together, let us build a brighter future for Baguio City, where innovation thrives, businesses flourish, and people prosper. May our partnership [with Lalamove] continue to thrive and grow over the years.”

Opening agricultural possibilities through innovation

In response to the task given to strengthening CAR’s agriculture sector since 2019, Magalong recently signed Resolution No. 685, series of 2023 as a commitment to helping local farmers of the country’s summer capital with a doable development plan.

As a nod to the Mayor’s pledge to further support the agricultural sector of Baguio City and CAR, Nacario emphasized, “More than a delivery platform connecting users and MSMEs with partner drivers, Lalamove will work hand-in-hand with Mayor Magalong to empower farmers and cooperatives through innovative logistics solutions, further paving the way for digital inclusion for the agricultural sector.”

Magalong agreed, saying, “[This] will increase the city’s economic activity, providing entrepreneurs with more logistics and agricultural possibilities.”