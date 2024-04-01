Hapee manufacturer to create beauty line

Lamoiyan Corp., maker of Hapee toothpaste, said it is investing P150 million to add cosmetic and skincare products to its offerings.

Cecilio Pedro, founder of Lamoiyan Corp. and President of Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII), also said his company is expanding its manufacturing facility.

“I’m expanding my production. I’m expanding my coverage. We’re getting more products into the basket, like cosmetics,” Pedro told reporters on the sidelines of the 135th Canton Fair Roadshow last week.

Lamoiyan has a variety of products for oral care, household and personal care. Some of its brands are Hapee, Kutitap and Gumtect toothpastes, Dazz dishwashing paste/liquid, and Licealiz for lice infestations.

Along with the plan to add a cosmetics line in its product portfolio, Pedro noted that Lamoiyan is expanding its current factory along South Super Highway. He said the firm is adding another hectare to its existing three-hectare facility.

The cosmetics line will include lipstick, powder, eyeliner and whitening skincare products, according to Pedro.

He said the firm opted to expand its cosmetics line due to strong demand for cosmetics, specifically for whitening products, in the country.

According to its website, Lamoiyan also makes products for distributor companies and is exporting to Asia and America.

Its clients include multinational cosmetics firm Avon, Philippine cosmetics firm Ever Bilena and Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.

The toothpaste manufacturer’s products are also sold via e-commerce platforms, such as Lazada and Shopee.

Lamoiyan’s oral care products are sold under the Hapee, Gumtect, Kutitap and FluoPaste brands. Dazz, Dewdrops, Maxiwash, and Virusol are the brands for its household care products.

Its personal care brands include LiceAliz, James Styling Gel, and Mist Soap. The company also makes the Yoda non-medicated dog shampoo.