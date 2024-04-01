Govt sees crypto a way to develop capital mart

Regulators are looking at creating guidelines for cryptocurrencies, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said.

Recto said the idea cropped up in a discussion with officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission in ways to develop the capital markets further.

The chief of the Department of Finance said that guidelines will be a big help in protecting investors given as some of the lax regulation were being used by scammers.

“I think that is a given (on creating a cryptocurrency agenda). We have discussed that the other day when we were discussing the capital markets development. We should be careful here as there were many scams involving cryptocurrency. Not all of them are probably viable,” Recto said at the sidelines of the induction of the officers of the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines.

Last month, the SEC requested the National Telecommunications Commission to block crypto exchange platform Binance in the Philippines.

According to the Regulator, it found out that is Binance offering an investment and trading platform without the necessary license from the SEC.

Recto also emphasized that Binance is not registered with the SEC.

“The SEC has identified the aforementioned platform and concluded that the public’s continued access to these websites/apps poses a threat to the security of the funds of investing Filipinos,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

Touted as the largest cryptocurrency website in the world, Binance currently has an average daily trading volume of $65 billion covering more than 402 cryptocurrencies, with a membership of over 183 million, according to its website.

Binance defines itself as a facility for trading financial instruments and offers investment products, including spot trading using leverage, futures contracts, option contracts, cryptocurrency savings accounts, cryptocurrency staking services and a platform for initial coin offerings.

“The group has been actively employing promotional campaigns on social media to attract Filipinos to engage in investment and trading activities using its platforms. An app version is also downloadable on Google Playstore and the Apple App Store,” the SEC said in a statement.

“Binance, however, has not secured from the SEC a license to solicit investments from the public, nor to create or operate an exchange for the buying and selling of securities, as required by Republic Act 8799, or The Securities Regulation Code (SRC),” it said.

The SEC flagged Binance’s operation as early as November last year while studying the possible blocking of its website and other online presence in the Philippines.

“Considering the size and volume of Binance’s operations, however, the SEC ensured that the investing public would have enough time to exit the platform and reposition their portfolio in favor of authorized investment products and platforms,” the SEC said.