Govt Jan debt service pay went more to amortization

THE national government reported that it spent more in terms of amortization than interest payments, the sum having totaled P158.898 billion in debt payments for January this year, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Latest data from the Treasury showed the country’s debt service in January went down by 26.38 percent to P158.898 billion, lower than the P215.838 billion recorded in the same month in 2023.

Of the total debt service in January, about 53 percent of the amount, or P84.677 billion, was accounted for by amortization payments.

The rest, or P74.221 billion, was accounted for by the country’s interest payments, Treasury data showed.

Payments posted under amortization plunged by 43.66 percent compared to the P150.287 billion reported in January 2023.

The bulk of the payments went to external amortization, totaling P84.539 billion in January. The amount shrunk by 43.66 percent in contrast to the P1.918 billion the national government paid in domestic amortization recorded in the same month in 2023.

The payments made by the state for domestic amortization also dropped by almost 7 percent to P138 million from P148.369 billion in January 2023.

The Treasury noted that domestic amortization reflects the actual principal repayments to creditors including those services by the bond sinking fund (BSF).

Amortization refers to the repayment of loan principal over time; interest payment refers to a payment determined by the interest rate of an account.

Meanwhile, the latest Treasury data showed interest payments in January 2024 surged by 13.23 percent, higher than the P65.551 billion recorded in the previous year.

The state’s domestic interest payments expanded by 19.69 percent year-on-year to P48.823 billion from P40.792 billion, according to the Treasury.

Local interest payments made by the national government in January coming in the form of Treasury bills soared by 88.46 percent to P2.597 billion than the P1.378 billion posted in the same month last year.

Furthermore, the government paid P40.926 billion in interest on fixed-rate Treasury bonds in January, lower than the P35.504 billion recorded in the previous year.

The state’s interest payment for retail Treasury bonds recorded the same amount in January at P3.575 billion similar to how much it posted in the same month in 2023.

Other domestic interest payments by the national government in January rocketed by 414.92 percent to P1.725 billion, higher than the P335 million posted in the same month last year. The government’s interest payments to external entities slightly inched by 1.57 percent to P25.398 billion from P24.759 billion last year, Treasury data showed.

Last year, the state reported a total of P1.603 trillion in debt payments, with amortization at P975.278 billion outpacing interest payments at P628.333 billion. Debt service in 2023 rose by 23.97 percent to P1.603 trillion compared to the P1.293 trillion total recorded in the previous year.