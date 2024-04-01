Globe maintains leadership in PHL mobile market–exec

Globe Telecom Inc. claimed over the weekend that it maintained its stronghold in the Philippine mobile market, positioning itself as “the undisputed leader” in the industry with a 54.7-percent mobile revenue market share (RMS) in 2023.

Darius Delgado, the company’s VP for consumer mobile business, said this achievement marks the seventh consecutive year of dominance for Globe.

“Staying number one in mobile RMS is always a tough challenge in a highly competitive market like the Philippines, but Globe has maintained its edge through superior network performance, digital innovation, and customer focus.

We are intent on staying on top through sharpening our differentiation from competition: an inimitable ecosystem of digital services that only Globe can offer. With this kind of an approach, the customer always wins,” he said.

RMS, hailed as the gold standard for assessing competitive market leadership within the telecommunications sector, reflects the actual consumer spending across all mobile revenue streams, encompassing voice, SMS, and mobile data services.

Since the fourth quarter of 2016, Globe has consistently held an RMS ranging from 51.8 percent to 54.9 percent, reaching its zenith at 56.8 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

The company’s robust performance in 2023 saw mobile revenues soaring to P112.4 billion, marking a 5-percent increase from the previous year.

Delgado said Globe’s “enduring leadership” in mobile RMS underscores its strategic investments in “superior data services” and tailored offerings designed to enhance the digital lifestyles of its consumers.

Looking ahead, he said, Globe aims to sustain its dominance in the mobile market by leveraging the burgeoning demand for mobile data.

The telco reported last February that its profits fell by 29 percent to P24.58 billion from P34.61 billion, due to higher depreciation expenses coupled with non-operating charges that fully offset the three-percent increase in revenues.

Globe’s top line stood at P162.33 billion, a new record high, from P157.98 billion as its mobile and corporate data businesses as well as non-telco services posted “robust growth.”

Of the five business segments, fixed line voice posted a 20-percent decline in revenues and home broadband recorded a seven-percent drop. The three others mobile, corporate data, and non-telco services, grew by 5 percent, 7 percent, and 18 percent, respectively.

Globe’s operating expenses and subsidy grew parallel to its revenues at 3 percent to P80.91 billion from P78.88 billion.

For 2024, Globe is allocating $1 billion in capital expenditures, lower than the $1.3-billion allotted for 2023, as it seeks to free up cash flow in the long term.