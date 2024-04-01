Franchisers see certification tack to protect vs scammers

TO help address scam issues involving individuals victimized by bogus franchise business models that are mostly “too good to be true” with their high yield promises at rock-bottom franchise fees, the Association of Filipino Franchisers Inc. (AFFI) is launching a certification program for brand owners who want to further learn the ropes of franchising before offering their enterprise to others.

In a recent interview in Quezon City, AFFI President Jason Paul P. Morales revealed that they will begin offering the Certified Franchise Practitioner (CFP) in the third quarter of 2024.

“We created the Certified Franchise Practitioner to promote franchising, to eliminate the franchise scammers, to educate the potential franchisees and franchisors, and to protect [the former] and to make [the latter as] legitimate franchise [providers],” he told reporters.

The CFP program is initially open to AFFI members, and later on even to nonmembers. Once on-board, the taker will undergo a two-month training with the help of modules developed and taught by industry practitioners and some members of the academe. Once they finish and pass the program, they will earn the CFP credential. The title is renewable every two years.

“Actually, this will be added to the name of the franchisor. For example, my name [will appear as] ‘Jaypee Morales, CFP,’” he said.

Earning the title has its advantages for both the brand owner and potential investor. He noted: “The CFP title is like a badge that tells potential franchisees that you’re a certified franchisor with a franchise offering that is legal, thus, making them feel secure of their investment.”

Targeting all their 180 members to get on-board this certification program, plus upcoming member- and even nonmember-enrollees, he said that they expect to have a first batch of at least 300 graduates of CFP this year.

With this program, Morales is confident that more and more business owners who want to become a franchisor but lack the knowledge of it will be encouraged to learn how to open a franchise for their businesses and, at the same time, many prospective franchisees will not be afraid to invest in a legitimate and profitable franchise enterprise.

This, in turn, will redound to further expansion of the franchising industry in the country. Government data show that the Philippine economy is backed by 99.6 percent of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), of which 60 percent to 69 percent are from the franchising sector.

Post-pandemic, AFFI expects a “double-digit” growth for the entire franchising industry this year on the back of the rise of new franchise concepts from both existing and new franchisors in the country.

In support of this, the president of the biggest organization of homegrown MSMEs in the country plans to continue expose their members to other countries via the “Fly High” program; enjoin them to participate in various expositions, roadshows and seminars here and abroad; as well as link them to available commercial establishments in the country that are for lease through the so-called “AFFI Spaces.”

“They need to be equipped with the right mindset. If they have the right mindset, they can develop their franchise business well. And, then, even the existing franchisors with the right mindset, it will be easy for them to grow their franchise brands,” Morales stressed.