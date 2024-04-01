DTI lays groundwork for FTA with Sokor before ratification

MANILA is laying the groundwork as it prepares, among others, the incentives framework for banana farmers ahead of the ratification of the free trade deal with South Korea, according to a Trade official.

In a recent interview with reporters, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the Philippine government is eyeing to ratify the free trade agreement (FTA) with South Korea by the middle of this year.

“[Should be] by mid of this year. Because then South Korea would also be ready as they have elections this April I think. So the timeline we’re looking at is by mid of this year,” Rodolfo said.

Already “running,” Rodolfo described the trade deal between the two nations as “very targeted and very focused,” adding

that there are no issues in sight for the trade deal ahead of its implementation.

Meanwhile, the Trade official gave updates ahead of the implementation of the free trade deal, saying the Philippine government is already working on the incentives regime for banana companies.

The Philippines was able to secure tariff elimination in five years for bananas under the FTA with South Korea.

“We are also preparing, for example, the incentive regime for plantations; we are already tweaking it so that banana companies can take advantage of it,” Rodolfo said.

On South Korea’s part, Rodolfo noted that the South Korean embassy in the Philippines is “very active” in terms of development and technical cooperation, particularly on mechanical equipment.

“It’s not only an FTA, it also includes cooperation activities that would allow us to take advantage of the FTA are already being undertaken ahead of the FTA,” he also noted.

Last September 2023, the two nations signed the free trade agreement at the sidelines of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Summit in Indonesia.

At a virtual briefing held for reporters after the signing of the free trade deal, Rodolfo said, “Under the PH-KR FTA, the Philippines was able to secure tariff elimination in 5 years for bananas, elimination in 7 years for processed pineapples, and elimination at [entry into force] EIF for the said remaining lines.”

In terms of tariff concessions for agricultural goods, the Philippines was able to secure tariff elimination for 1,531 lines, of which 1,417 lines are for tariff elimination upon entry into force (EIF) of the Agreement.

In terms of trade value, notable lines with preferential market access include fresh seafood such as glass eels and octopus and crustaceans,fruit and nuts, fresh and processed food and beverages,sugar and pastry products,waste products, and tobacco and tobacco products.

Meanwhile, for industrial goods, the Philippines was able to secure tariff elimination for 9,909 lines, of which 9,747 lines are for tariff elimination upon entry into force of the Agreement.

The chief negotiator for the free trade deal was Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, South Korea is the fifth-largest trading partner of the Philippines.

In terms of exports, South Korea is the Philippines’s 8th-export market, with exports to the said country valued at $2.57 billion. On the other hand, South Korea ranks third as the Philippines’s import supplier, with imports valued at $9.35 billion. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/11/dti-exec-fta-with-so-koreato-boost-phl-as-regional-hub/)