CNP3 interconnection link nears completion–IEMOP

THE Cebu-Negros-Panay 230kV Stage 3 (CNP3) interconnection project is nearing its full completion, an official of the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (Iemop) said last week.

“I think [the] NGCP [National Grid Corp. of the Philippines] has delivered on its promise to interconnect or complete the CNP3,” Iemop Vice President for Trading Operations Isidro E. Cacho Jr. said.

The expectation was for NGCP to energize the second circuit of CNP3 last week. “Hopefully, it’s 100 percent by Friday [March 29],” Cacho had said before Good Friday.

The NGCP has yet to comment on Cacho’s statement.

Line 1, or the first circuit, of CNP3 was energized last March 7.

“It’s already working and it has significantly improved the supply, in terms of reliability of supply in Negros and Panay,” said Cacho, referring to CNP3’s Line-1 completion.

“By end of this week, the second circuit would have been fully energized, including the submarine cable interconnection from Negros to Panay. This will provide significant improvement in the reliability and security of supply, particularly in Negros and Panay,” said Cacho.

The P43.4-billion CNP3 is comprised of 544 transmission towers spanning 354ckm of overhead lines, 58 ckm of submarine cables, and 10 substations. The submarine cable portion of the line from Cebu to Negros was energized in April 2023, while the portion from Negros to Panay was energized in January 2024. Energization of the project was hampered by TROs (temporary restraining orders), ROW and permitting delays.

With the completion of CNP3, Cacho said this will also improve the dispatch of renewable energy in Negros.

The construction of CNP3 was delayed because of a TRO sought by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA). It was supposed to be completed in October last year. However, the construction of the Cebu-Magdugo 230kilovolt (kV) line—a component of the CNP3—was put to a halt due to the TRO issued by the SC.

The completion of the CNP3 could have prevented the blackouts that crippled the islands of Panay and Guimaras last January, the Department of Energy (DOE) earlier said.

The projected demand for Visayas is at 2,628 megawatts (MW), Cacho said.

For Luzon, demand could peak at 13,273MW. In Mindanao, the peak demand could hit 2,650MW.

“Hopefully, with the improvements in the grid, including the MVIP [Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project] really providing 450MW to Visayas and towards Luzon, all grids will have stable and reliable supply of electricity,” said Cacho.