CHRIST IS RISEN!

The National Shrine of Saint Padre Pio in San Pedro, Santo Tomas, Batangas, celebrates Easter with the traditional Salubong, reenacting the meeting of the risen Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The dawn procession, led by men carrying the statue of Christ and women with the statue of Mary veiled in black, culminates in a joyful reunion as an angel sings the Hallelujah and unveils Mary’s statue.

Alongside, traditional dancers perform the Bati dance, a greeting to the Risen Christ and Mary, adding vibrant cultural flair to the Easter rites.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





