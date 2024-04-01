Bong Go’s Malasakit Team assists fire victims in Samal

IN observance of Fire Prevention Month, the Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go delivered immediate relief to fire victims in Barangays Cawag and Del Monte in Island Garden City of Samal on Monday, March 25.

In a video message, Go affirmed his efforts to support the communities of Samal Island. Through collaborative efforts with the local government unit, the senator cited that he aims to address the pressing needs of the area, reinforcing his pledge to support Samal Island to the best of his capacity.

As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has supported the construction of several roads, including the road stretching from Crossing Toril, Babak to Barangay Santo Niño, Babak District; the road connecting San Agustin Elementary School to Maximo Arellano Elementary School, Barangay Santo Niño, Babak District, and the road at the Port of Barangay Santa Cruz to Barangay Linosutan, Talicud Island, Kaputian District.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

In coordination with respective barangay officials, the relief activity was held at Barangay Cawag Covered Court where seven affected households were given financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There was also a select recipient for shoes.

Apart from the assistance provided by Go, representatives from the National Housing Authority further evaluated the affected families for housing assistance.

Go highlighted the ongoing modernization program of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). This ten-year program, mandated by Republic Act No. 11589, which Go primarily authored and co-sponsored, aims to enhance the BFP’s capability to respond to fire emergencies and disasters. The program involves acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional personnel, and providing specialized training for firefighters, among other initiatives.

“Mga kababayan ko, alam n’yo napakaimportante po ng buhay. Napakaimportante po ng kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang gamit naman po ay nabibili natin. ‘Yung pera po’y kikitain natin. Subalit ‘yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Ang nawalang buhay po’y wala na talaga. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo palagi,” underscored Go.

Heading the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, the senator then encouraged those in need of medical assistance to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers located at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City and Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses. The DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos.

Furthermore, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go remains dedicated to improving access to healthcare at the community level by advocating for creating more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including one in Samal Island.