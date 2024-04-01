‘BIR taxes on cross-border services to deter investors’

SENATOR Sherwin T. Gatchalian, in filing an enabling resolution, clears the way for an inquiry into the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s imposition of a 25-percent withholding tax and 12-percent value-added tax (VAT) on all cross-border services rendered by non-resident foreign corporations (NRFC) triggering woes “this could drive away foreign entities from doing business in the country.”

Referring to the controversial BIR Revenue Memorandum Circular 5-2024, Gatchalian conveyed concerns that could “hike the cost of doing business” in the Philippines, which he warns “will further erode the country’s competitiveness in attracting foreign investors.” BIR RMC 5-2024 provides that services to a Philippine entity that are performed by a foreign entity are now taxable.

“We need to carefully review the issuances of the BIR which implements laws and Supreme Court decisions. We must ensure that these issuances do not go beyond the law and SC decision,” Gatchalian stressed in filing Senate Resolution 955.

The chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means noted that the said RMC cites as a basis a Supreme Court decision on Aces Philippines Cellular Satellite Corp. vs. Commissioner of BIR. In th is case, the high court ruled that the satellite airtime free payments by Aces Philippines, a domestic corporation, to Aces Bermuda, a NRFC, is subject to final withholding tax. In the SC ruling, the airtime free payments are being given as a consideration for the use of satellite communication services.

Various business groups, however, have maintained that the factors present in the Aces case cannot be applied to all cross-border service, noting they “also claimed that foreign entities providing cross-border services may end up passing on their withholding and VAT payments to their local clients to the detriment of local taxpayers.”

As per RMC 5-2024, taxable cross-border services include consulting services, IT outsourcing, financial services, telecommunications, engineering and construction, education and training, tourism and hospitality, and other similar services.