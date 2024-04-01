BEATING THE SUMMER HEAT 

Long Beach in Noveleta, Cavite City, becomes a vibrant hub as people gather to celebrate Easter Sunday or Linggo ng Pagkabuhay, a tradition that not only brings communities together but also provides relief from the scorching temperatures.

Meanwhile, in various parts of the Philippines, including Metro Manila, Calapan, Puerto Princesa, Roxas City, and Iloilo City, the heat index is soaring dangerously between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, prompting warnings from Pagasa.

As the mercury rises, precautions against heat-related illnesses like cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke are crucial.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





