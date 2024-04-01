ARTA staff advances knowledge in reengineering govt processes

SELECTED personnel from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) participated the week-long training program on Business Process Management (BPM) and System Dynamics by the Australia Embassy in collaboration with the Australia Award and Alumni Engagement Program (AAAEP) and Queensland University of Technology (QUT), particularly taught by the esteemed professors, Prof. Alistair Barros and Dr. Rehan Syed, on March 18 to March 22 at Ortigas, Quezon City.

This Australian government’s technical aid, through Her Excellency (H.E.) Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu, aimed to capacitate ARTA personnel in redefining Philippine bureaucracy.

In particular, the training advanced participants’ knowledge of the principles of BPM. Systems thinking in the review and reengineering of systems and procedures of government through the application of Systems Dynamics were also introduced to the participants. This will aid them in improving their capacity to conduct process reviews.

As an output of the training, participants have developed holistic intervention mechanisms and engagement strategies in communicating process improvement.

ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez expressed his gratitude to the Australian Embassy for its continued support.

“We are thankful with Ambassador Yu’s continued support to the vision of President Marcos Jr. efficient government service,” he said. “I am overjoyed that an exceptional nation for regulatory processes, such as Australia, can share their expertise with us”.

The technical assistance was a product of the consistent coordination and partnership between ARTA and the Australian Embassy for the successful implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Law.

In the EODB Law, ARTA is mandated to assist government agencies in improving and reengineering the government processes to reduce red tape.

A total of 10 personnel from ARTA have participated in the said training, representing the Office of the Director General, Operations, and Legal Group.

Representatives from the Civil Service Commission (CSC), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) also joined the training.

In addition, this will also strengthen the existing partnership of the Philippines with the Australian Government through knowledge and skills exchange, sharing of best practices, and overall capability development.

In “Bagong Pilipinas,” ARTA continues to welcome assistance from the foreign government in its journey to establish a more inclusive, business-enabling environment that facilitates ease of doing business through good regulatory practices and efficient government services.