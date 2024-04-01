Addressing inadequate connectivity: A necessity for economic progress

Connectivity, or the lack thereof, has been a persistent issue in the Philippines for decades. As we mark 30 years since the country first connected to the Internet, it is disheartening to note that inadequate connectivity still plagues a significant portion of the population. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s recent remarks shed light on this pressing concern, emphasizing that the lack of reliable Internet access hampers economic development and perpetuates the digital divide. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “Connectivity woes still bite 30 years after PHL got Internet access,” March 28, 2024).

The rapid advancement of technology has made the Internet an indispensable tool in various aspects of our lives. From education and research to business and communication, the Internet has become a necessity. It is a catalyst for innovation, empowerment, and progress. However, as Senator Gatchalian rightly points out, a considerable segment of the Philippine population continues to miss out on its benefits.

Data from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) highlights a significant rise in household Internet access, which increased from 17.7 percent in 2019 to 76.90 percent in 2022. While this growth is commendable, it is crucial to acknowledge that the remaining portion of the population still lacks access to Internet-based technologies, particularly in rural areas. This digital divide poses a significant obstacle to inclusive economic development.

To bridge this gap and ensure universal Internet access, Senator Gatchalian proposes the use and development of satellite-based technologies through the Satellite-based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act (Senate Bill No. 814). Satellite-based Internet technology can effectively reach remote areas by utilizing satellites to transmit signals from Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to users. This approach has the potential to overcome geographical barriers and provide connectivity to underserved communities.

It would do well for the government to prioritize and support initiatives that enhance Internet connectivity across the country. The expansion of free Wi-Fi sites, as announced by the DICT, is a step in the right direction. However, it should be accompanied by a comprehensive strategy that encompasses both urban and rural areas. The digital divide must be addressed holistically, ensuring that every Filipino, regardless of their location, has equal access to the opportunities and benefits that the Internet offers.

Moreover, the impact of inadequate connectivity extends beyond personal convenience; it affects economic growth and competitiveness. In an increasingly digital world, countries that fail to invest in robust connectivity risk falling behind. Access to information, digital tools, and online platforms is essential for students, workers, and entrepreneurs to thrive in today’s economy. By neglecting to address connectivity issues, we limit the potential of our citizens and hinder the overall progress of the nation.

It is commendable that Senator Gatchalian and other stakeholders recognize the urgency of this matter and are actively working towards a solution. However, the government must take a comprehensive approach, involving all relevant sectors to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives. Collaboration between the public and private sectors, including ISPs, technology companies, and educational institutions, is crucial to building a robust and inclusive digital infrastructure.

Connectivity is not a luxury; it is a fundamental right in the digital age. The Philippines cannot afford to lag behind in this aspect. It is imperative that the government, in partnership with various stakeholders, prioritizes investment in Internet infrastructure, especially in underserved areas. By doing so, we can unleash the full potential of our people, foster innovation, and drive inclusive economic development.

As we reflect on the three decades of the Philippines’ Internet presence, let us channel our efforts towards building a future where connectivity is accessible to all. Only then can we truly harness the transformative power of technology and pave the way for a more prosperous and digitally empowered nation.