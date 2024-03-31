Young filmmakers feted at Lycinema 2024 for advocacy PSAs and short films

Six groups of student filmmakers from Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Manila were honored for their public service announcement (PSA) videos and short films at Lycinema 2024. The event kicked off LPU’s 72nd Foundation Anniversary celebration at the JPL Hall of Freedom this March.

“Maghapong Nakayuko” by Wacky Ramirez, Marikei Caranto, Harvy Cosmiano, Ken Cardona, and Yna Sansan, led the PSA video category winners. It tells the travails of a Filipino farmer amid the inflation.

Mithi Films production team behind “Garapon,” top winner in the Lycinema 2024 short film category

“Sementong Plastik,” created by Lyka Rojo, Romilo Josh Difuntorum, Alexandra Jane Pancho, James Matthew Bueno, and Umagtang, got second prize while “Siozmaiolo,” directed by Jamir Cortez, placed third. The former tackles the problem regarding ecobricks while the latter also touches on inflation.

GARAPON

Mithi Films production “Garapon,” directed by Luis Musni and written by Kimberly Claire Pablo and Ivanah Araque, topped the short film category.

Directors Krizia Enage and Arbby Manahan of Page 8 Studios’ short film, “Sana Bukas, Pwede Pa,” second place winner in the short film category

“Garapon” is an inspiring drama about two orphan brothers, Jhanrey (Ace Trencio) and Kiko (Rham Palomares), who are trying to make ends meet with what little they have. Providing support to Trencio and Palomares are Antoinette Chua, Drei Manalo, Jerson Santos, Xyreal Sevilla, and Aaron Evangelista. It previously competed in the 8th Sorok Short Film Festival at Philippine Women’s University last January.

“We’re incredibly grateful to have won first place in the prestigious Lycinema competition at Lyceum of the Philippines University and to have participated in the esteemed 8th Sorok Short Film Festival. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our patrons for their unwavering trust in Mithi Films,” producer Cortez said.

Cortez, Musni, Pablo, and Araque also got ample support from assistant directors Angelica Sengson and Adriel Mandia, director of photography Genesis Lim, camera operator Dave Gutierrez, set designer Christine Andres, sound designer Nicole Codorniz, and film editor Ferlauren Umagtang.

Seymour Sanchez with Lycinema 2024 Kristin Jor, Jaypee Zuñiga, and Monica Lou Medina

SANA BUKAS, PWEDE PA

“Sana Bukas, Pwede Pa,” a Page 8 Studios short film directed by Krizia Enage and Arbby Manahan, placed second. The film, which also represented LPU Manila in the 8th SSFF together with “Garapon,” had Vanessa Serafica and Yeda Faulve as production managers, Kyle Arceo as cinematographer, Mishael Concepcion as camera operator, Tyra Rapin as editor, and Dave Balanlay as writer, assistant director and set designer.

In “Sana Bukas, Pwede Pa,” Inggo (Tonny Abad) must sacrifice something in exchange for the truth—even if it is the very thing he calls home. Loumen Doza and Boni Gabriel Ilagan provide support as Inggo’s mother Lita and their neighbor Miguel, respectively.

PINTURA

“Pintura,” directed and produced by Michelle Graciela, won third prize. The film, which stars Rowell Laroco and Chariz Valerie, also had Kyla Lazaro as writer and art director, Graciela as cinematographer, Balanlay as assistant director, and Umagtang as editor and sound designer.

Twelve other short films and 49 more PSA videos, which were produced by LPU Multimedia Arts students as outputs in their Fundamentals of Film and Video Production classes, competed and were screened during the showcase of MMA projects.

Four of the 52 PSA videos were among the 24 semifinalists in the 7th Rotary PSA Festival last year, with “Train” by Rapin winning third place. Four of the 15 short films also vied for individual honors at the SSFF, Manila Student Film Festival at International School Manila, and CineBedista.

BOARD OF JUDGES

Production Head Jaypee Zuñiga of Knowledge Channel Foundation, Operations Manager Monica Lou Medina of Eyecandy Model Management Inc., and production manager Kristin Jor of Red Room Media Productions comprised the board of judges for Lycinema 2024.

As part of the program, Dentsu Creative Philippines Executive Director Biboy Royong and account manager Pat Sarmiento talked about the creative process of designing advocacy ads.

Royong is known for his viral campaign “Dead Whale” in 2017. He has been granted awards from the Cannes Grand Prix (2013), Grand Clio (2013), Ad Stars Grand Prix (2013), New York Fest Grand Prix (2012), and D&AD Yellow Pencil (2014). He has recently been inducted as a member of the country’s 4A Hall of Fame Awards.

In addition, “GomBurZa” film producer and Jesuit Communications Foundation Philippines Creative Director Pauline Mangilog-Saltarin discussed the creative process and production of the historical film in the “Muling Pagbabahagi ng Kasaysayan” talk.

LPU College of Arts and Sciences Dean Marilyn Ngales, Broadcasting, Communication, Journalism, and Multimedia Arts program chair Joanna Rojo, Psychology and Philosophy program chair Mylah Sison, former BCJMMA head Rebecca Nieto-Litan, and faculty members Mira Ticlao and Jerick Sanchez, also graced Lycinema 2024.

For the second time, Razel Olifernes and Mikee Ricafort hosted the program. The Brand Management and Activation class and the Lyceum Visuals and Motions Guild (LVMG) co-organized the event.

LYCINEMA

Lycinema started as the official film festival of the LPU Manila CAS in 2019, with different LPU campuses, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Manila, participating in the competition.

After four years, Lycinema made its comeback last year to screen the films made by third year MMA students. One of the main purposes of bringing back Lycinema is to showcase filmmaking in the university, and to give recognition to students who create out of the box stories.

Lycinema 2023 recognized the achievements of LPU Manila MMA graduate Christine Anne Crisostomo, who won Best in Cinematography for “Gula” in the Three-Shot Film (3SF) Festival of MUD Studios and a two-time finalist in the said competition for “Gula” and “Kabtang.”

Seven semifinalists of the 6th Rotary PSA Festival from LPU Manila were also feted at Lycinema 2023: “Primary Lines” by Hazel L. Ampon (Third Prize), “ApoliPOLIO” by Roniel Justine T. Sañez (Special Prize), “A Mother’s Love” by Eunize-Anne D. Dalena, “Bawas ang Bukas” by Aaliyah Frances Damilig, “Folds” by Aina Zarinah E. Dela Cuadra, “Hashi” by Earl Lance C. Sta. Maria and Marie Nicole Domingo, and “Paano Naman Sila?” by Ron Vincent R. Dumalay.

National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee and GMA director Michael Christian Cardoz graced Lycinema 2023 and awarded the winners together with Litan at the LPU Mini Theater.

Cardoz shared his experiences from working in the industry and gave some tips on filmmaking. Lee also delivered an inspirational talk to students at Lycinema 2023.