Unbeaten pro Laurente heeds call, heads for final Olympics qualifier

UNBEATEN pro Criztian Pitt Laurente was recalled to national team duties for the last boxing qualifier for the Paris Olympics in Bangkok in May.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) invited Laurente to a box off for the men’s 63.5-kg division which successfully passed by beating Mark Ashley Fajardo, who missed a ticket to Paris with his round-of-16 exit in the Busto Arsizio qualifier in February.

“I took the offer because that’s really a great opportunity,” the 5-foot-8 Laurente, a four-year pro with a 12-0 record with seven knockouts, told BusinessMirror on Easter Sunday.

The 24-year-old from General Santos City, an ABAP boxer from 2015 to 2019, the same year he turned pro, will join Tokyo Olympics flyweight silver medalist Carlo Paalam, women’s middleweight Hergie Bacyadan and flyweight Rogen Ladon in the Bangkok qualifier set May 23 to June 3.

They are hoping to join men’s light heavyweight Eumir Felix Marcial and women’s featherweight Nesthy Petecio, bronze and silver medalists in Tokyo, respectively, and women’s flyweight Aira Villegas in Paris.

Laurente won gold at the 2016 Children of Asia tournament in Yakutsk, Russia, and clinched bronze at the 2018 Asian Boxing Confederation Youth in Bangkok.

He also captured gold in the 2012 and 2014 Palarong Pambansa and 2016 Philippine National Games and saw action in the Asian Junior Championships in Palawan.

“I thought of becoming a pro because I was no longer part of the national team at that time [2019],” he said. “That’s why I continued boxing as a professional while I’m studying in General Santos City.”

He last fought in March 2023 in South Korea where he beat Mongolia’s Munkhdalai Batochir in a non-title fight.

“I’m thankful for the support of my father [Cristino] and my promoter [Gerry Peñalosa] to pursue my Olympic dream while it is still possible,” he said.

Laurente said he needs to adjust to amateur boxing.

“In amateur, it’s more on quantity over quality, more hand speed and fast pace because it’s only three rounds or more on points,” he said. “In pro, it’s more on quality than quantity, more on power.”

“But my adjustments is no cause for alarm because I boxed as an amateur,” he added.