Stefanie Quintin–Filipina Soprano

The Filipino soprano has a stellar record in Philippine history.

It can even be said that the year 2024 is the centennial year of Filipino sopranos—a long, brilliant line of extraordinary women who graced and sang their way to the top stages of Italy and the United States.

ISANG TAPALES

The first Filipino soprano to sing in Italy, Maestra Isang Tapales on the cover of a music magazine in Milan

In April 1924, Maestra Isang Tapales debuted at Teatro Donizetti in Bergamo, Italy.

Tapales was the first Filipino to sing at Opera Comique in Paris (followed several decades later by her student Noel Velasco).

She was also the first Filipino soprano to sing with such opera icons as Italian tenors Giacomo Lauri-Volpi and Beniamino Gigli, who inherited the crown of Enrico Caruso before the electronic age of Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti.

JOVITA FUENTES

It was the turn of Filipina Maestra Jovita Fuentes (a National Artist for Music) in 1925, when she sang “Cio Cio San” in a municipal theater in Piacenza, Italy.

MERCEDES MATIAS SANTIAGO

A young Maestra Mercedes Matias Santiago, one of the country’s foremost interpreters of Lucia di Lammemoor

Maestra Mercedes Matias Santiago studied in Italy and came home to Manila singing the lead role in the opera La Somnambula at the Manila Grand Opera House. She was also one of the first to sing the title role in Gaetano Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor.

DALISAY ALDABA, CONCHING ROSAL

Maestra Dalisay Aldaba debuts in Madame Butterfly at the New York City Opera

Maestra Dalisay Aldaba debuted in Madame Butterfly at the New York City Opera.

Carmen, the Georges Bizet opera, was heard in its Pilipino version in 1979 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, with the soprano Conching Rosal (1926-1985) as the Bizet heroine. It featured the Escamillo of the late baritone Gamaliel Viray and in another presentation, the role was played by Constantino Bernardez.

Conchita Gaston, born in Silay City, Negros Occidental, was the first Filipino to sing the role of Carmen in New York.

CONCHITA GASTON

The first Filipino to sing the role of Carmen and bring it to international audiences was the Silay City-born Conchita Gaston, who died on June 11, 1984, in Holland. She died 34 years after her triumphant Carmen in New York.

In the late 1950s, American critic and musicologist Deems Taylor wrote: “There may be a better Carmen than Conchita Gaston, but I haven’t heard one.”

Fides Cuyugan Asencio is the first Filipino scholar in voice at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia

FIDES CUYUGAN ASENCIO

The first Filipino scholar in voice at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia was Fides Cuyugan Asencio (now National Artist for Music).

A coloratura soprano, Asencio sang at the FEU Auditorium and became a household word when she figured in the noontime TV show Sunday Sweet Sunday.

EVELYN MANDAC, LILIA REYES, ELEANOR CALBES

In the ’70s and ’80s, it was the time of Evelyn Mandac, Lilia Reyes, and Eleanor Calbes. Reyes was last heard as Pamina in Magic Flute at the CCP, while Evelyn Mandac became the first Filipino soprano to sing at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

Evelyn Mandac, the first Filipino soprano to sing at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City

During her time, La Mandac represented class and distinction in the opera world.

Married to an investment banker and now based in New York where she continues to teach the fine art of singing, La Mandac has shared the stage with the likes of Placido Domingo and Shirley Verrett in the San Francisco Opera production of L’Africaine, Brigitt Nillson in Turandot, and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa in Nozze di Figaro.

For the record, La Mandac is still the first and the last Filipino singer to invade the well-guarded Metropolitan Opera of New York in its 1975-76 season, through the role of Laureta in Giacomo Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi.

She has been heard with the Washington Opera in the title role in Manon, as Mimi in La Boheme, Sicle in L’Ormindo, and Anne Truelove in The Rake’s Progress. Performances with the San Francisco Opera included the roles of Despina in Cosi fan tutte, Susanna in Le Nozze di Figaro, and Inez in Meyerbeer’s L’Africaine.

After the fame, the glory, and the excitement of opening nights, La Mandac is just content with her newfound spiritual fulfillment and teaching in between. “Music and the spiritual life actually go hand in hand,” she said. “They are actually related. When I work with my students, you discover your own voice as well as that of the student. When you are able to confront your emotional crisis, sometimes a healing happens.”

ANDION FERNANDEZ, LUZ MORETE

The younger ones in the late ’80s and ’90s were Andion Fernandez and Luz Morete, winners in the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Foundation, Inc. (NAMCYA).

A Spanish-Filipino operatic soprano, Fernandez studied voice in Berlin, as well as contemporary music with famed German composer, pianist, and accompanist Aribert Reimann. As for

Morete, one of her sterling performances was her essaying the role of Sisa in the three-act opera Noli Me Tangere, composed by National Artist Felipe Padilla de Leon, with libretto by National Artist Guillermo Tolentino.

STEFANIE QUINTIN

Stefanie Quintin, tenor Arthur Espiritu, and the author at the Manila Pianos concert.

In the new century, the soprano who is consistently good in concerts and recitals is Stefanie Quintin.

This soprano from Baguio ended 2023 with a bang, singing with Filipino super tenor Arthur Espiritu in Baguio City and getting another round of ovation at the Manila Pianos Concert Series with pianist Mariel Ilusorio.

Writer Jose Dalisay observed the yearend engagement thus: “We spent a wonderful evening listening to a concert at Manila Pianos given by tenor Arthur Espiritu and soprano Stefanie Quintin, accompanied by pianist Mariel Ilusorio. What brilliantly talented singers and musicians we Filipinos can produce! The program began with light familiar tunes and Broadway showstoppers (my timeless favorites, ‘Dein ist mein ganzes Herz’ and ‘Stranger in Paradise’) and went on to more classical pieces from Gounod and Mozart and finished with Filipino perennials (including Ernani Cuenco’s haunting ‘Nahan’), with encores that had the audience singing along. Deepest thanks as ever to Joseph Uy, who makes magical interludes like this possible in these stress-filled times. If only all those bombs and bullets in Ukraine and Gaza were music. Fire symphonies, concertos, fugues, and cantatas across the border!”

Stefanie Quintin with lawyer-classical guitarist husband Anton Avila

Soprano Stefanie only had less than a month’s rest and the new year saw her again making waves at the 46th International Bamboo Organ Festival in Las Piñas, followed by another well-received engagement at The Museum in Malabon City.

VERSATILE COLORATURA

Stefanie Quintin is unique, as her choice of program is never the same and not the usual crowd-pleaser. She has a versatile coloratura range, and when she hits the proverbial high note, the audience is at once fascinated. True, Quintin’s tessitura is a voice like no other. With her art, you get to explore rare but equally fascinating repertoire.

Music reviewer Gabi Francisco noticed Quintin at this year’s edition of the International Bamboo Organ Festival: “Soprano Stefanie Quintin-Avila’s timbre has matured with motherhood, lending the brilliance of her instrument with a warmer, rounder sound. She sang her two arias with such beautiful mastery that she seemed barely to need air as she spun out those long phrases, giving such tasteful ornamentation when she repeated the da capo arias. When she sang out that ‘Christ is dead,’ she seemed to weep as she repeated ‘tot, tot,’ and nearly moved us to tears, in turn.”

Back in 2018, Quintin had her share of international acclaim for her appearance in the title role of a one-act chamber opera, Mila in Hong Kong.

Critic Peter Gordon of the Asian Review of Books wrote that Mila was evocatively sung by Filipina soprano Stefanie Quintin: “She is the most intricate part and the only one which allows much in the way of character complexity. She is, indeed and probably not coincidentally, the only character in the main section of the opera with a name. The husband (‘Sir’) and wife (‘Ma’am’), sung by bass-baritone Joseph Beutel and soprano Amanda Li, are cutouts against which Mila lives out her anguish.”

INVOKING MEMORIES

Quintin said that in her concerts, she prefers a program closer to her heart. “I chose pieces that invoke memories through words and sounds. During my undergraduate years at UP, I was enamored with the beauty of French art songs, especially those of Debussy. Hence, in one concert, I started my recital with Cinq Poèmes de Charles Baudelaire, a set of five songs from Charles Baudelaire’s collection of poems—Les Fleurs du Mal (The Flowers of Evil). I have always had a penchant for Debussy’s style filled with chromaticism in melodies paired with lush harmonies. However, through time, my musical taste has evolved. I started being interested in the music of composers who were against traditional forms of writing music. As a counter-argument to Debussy’s music, I chose a composer who deliberately contradicted the style of 19th-century western music composers.”

As always, Quintin aims to present pieces that are rarely performed by classically trained performers and those that explore the capacities of the human voice. “I have always believed that the music of 21st-century composers is not devoid of the ethos of those whom they preceded. I believe in the message and purpose of each note that was laid by the composers of the pieces that are included in my recital program.”

Her other favorites include Greek composer Georges Aperghis, Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, and Irish composer Gráinne Mulvey—all of whom had songs that she sang in her last CCP program. “Their compositions are monumental works for the voice in the twenty-first century. These works explore various vocal timbres through extended vocal techniques which inevitably push singers to their limits. It is indeed a grueling task to learn their compositions. I believe that the totality of their compositions will resonate with audiences of the modern world.”

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

Still classified as a lyric coloratura soprano, Stefanie Quintin has performed contemporary music for various concerts with chamber ensembles and solo classical performances in San Diego, where she took her master’s studies. “My teacher Susan Narucki is a specialist in contemporary music, and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to study with her. She is a pillar in contemporary vocal music. Her recordings are monumental. Susan [Narucki] imparted to me the importance of knowing the composer’s intentions through an in-depth analysis of compositions, and showing these intentions through the delicate use of our instruments.”

Now married to lawyer and classical guitarist Anton Luis Avila, soprano Stefanie Quintin shares her transformation when she decided to be both wife, mother, and performer. “Marriage certainly added substance to my interpretation of music. Some of the pieces that I learned when I was younger changed significantly in terms of their poetic and musical meaning. For one, my interpretations are now shaped by my life experiences. Loving another person wholeheartedly made me see things from a different perspective—that of selfless love and devotion. I am lucky to have a very intelligent husband who delivers timely jokes every hour of the day and plays Bach as his pastime. With him around, I achieve perfect balance of sanity throughout the day.”

