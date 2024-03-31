STEAM-focused SPED: Filipino special education teacher discusses her ‘rewarding,’ ‘perfect career’

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) skills are sought after, both by schools as well as workplaces that see the primacy of having these in their midst.

As a teacher, Patricia Mae Paredes wants her students to be immersed in areas covered by STEAM. Patricia, or Trish to family and friends, does this by connecting STEAM concepts to real-world applications and examples. Being based in Alameda in California’s Silicon Valley means she has access to resources that can aid her in this goal.

Patricia in a trip to New York City with her international colleagues from Czech Republic, Serbia, Germany, and Slovakia In upstate New York with friends and colleagues from India, Italy, and Ireland

“In future careers and industries,” Patricia says, “STEAM skills are essential for jobs in engineering and technology like software development and coding, as well as creative roles in graphic design and architecture. These skills help professionals design, build, and innovate in diverse fields.”

But there is a different layer—or challenge—to Patricia’s work, for her students have exceptionalities or special needs.

“I teach middle-school students in grades 6 to 8 who have mild to moderate disabilities,” says Patricia, a special education coordinator at the Washington Manor Middle School in San Leandro, California. Her students’ disabilities range from learning difficulties to speech or language impairments, autism, emotional disturbance, ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), and vision and hearing impairments.

Patricia attending the Good Teaching Conference by the California Teachers Association

To support her students in accessing STEAM activities, Patricia utilizes assistive technology tools. She provides hands-on and sensory-rich experiences that cater to different learning styles. However, tapping these resources is just part of the process.

“Student engagement is a big factor in student learning, so I try to make learning interactive, collaborative, and student-centered,” Patricia says. “I prepare activities that promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills. I do group activities and projects to foster social skills, communication, and teamwork with peers.”

One example of Patricia’s technology-enabled teaching method is engaging her students with STEM simulations and virtual labs like Gizmos and Tinkercad to explore complex scientific concepts in an immersive and hands-on manner. She also uses assistive devices for communication and academic support, such as Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) on iPads for students with low vision. Meanwhile, to develop her students’ critical thinking and analytical skills, Patricia utilizes math and problem-solving activities, alongside graphing tools like Desmos.

Anderson Center for Autism CEO Patrick Paul hands a certificate to Patricia for completing her training program

Working for continuous growth

Patricia graduated in 2015 from the University of the Philippines with a bachelor in education, major in SPED (special education), cum laude. In 2021, she got her master of education, majoring in special education, at the American College of Education, Indianapolis, Indiana.

“As a special education professional, I continuously look for ways to grow and develop,” says Patricia, who religiously attends conferences with the California Teachers Association and Applied Behavior Analysis, along with other professional development workshops. She believes that it is important to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, interventions, and research-based practices in special education as it continues to evolve to be more supportive and inclusive for the students and their families.

In the Philippines, Patricia has given talks at the Special Education Symposium at Centro Escolar University in 2018 and at Philippine Normal University in 2015 for a conference titled “The 21st Century Teachers: Forging New Pathways in Special Education.” She shared in her discussions valuable insights to those who want to pursue special education.

“A career in special education can be rewarding but requires a high level of empathy, understanding, and patience,” she says. “There will be many challenges day-to-day, but it can be rewarding because you can make a positive difference in the lives of students with special needs.”

‘A perfect career’

Special education is all about celebrating diversity and promoting inclusivity, according to Patricia. She says that it is important to create a supportive and accepting environment where every individual feels valued and included.

“It is a perfect career, very rewarding,” Patricia says. “I continue what I do because I see my students’ progress, not only in academics, but also in their social skills, how they treat other people, how other people treat them. Every day there is progress. I also like working with other team members, with speech therapists, occupational therapists, and we create a plan for the children.”

A caveat on the job, though: “It can be challenging so it is important to practice self-care and prioritize your well-being.”

Childhood shaped her career choice

Patricia knew from her elementary school days at Miriam College that she wanted to be a teacher. But her interest in special education was piqued by a personal experience.

“Growing up, I witnessed first-hand how my cousin with autism experienced academic and behavioral challenges, as we lived under the same roof. He became one of my motivators to pursue a career in special education. It prompted me to delve deeper into understanding the diverse spectrum of disabilities and develop tailored intervention plans to address individual needs, whether about social skills, behavior, or academics.”

During her internships and in her first job, she knew outright her chosen career would not be easy.

“I was managing a heavy caseload and coping with the limited resources available for students with special needs. It became evident to me that many schools in the Philippines were still in the process of raising awareness about students with disabilities and few were implementing inclusive education programs.”

After two years of teaching, she was accepted as a trainee/international fellow at the Anderson Center for Autism in Staatsburg, New York. She worked with students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in various settings, with ages ranging from five to 21.

“As a registered behavior technician [RBT], I utilized Applied Behavior Analysis techniques to implement individualized interventions designed to support each student’s unique needs and abilities,” she says of the 18-month fellowship.

During the pandemic, she and her colleagues tried different apps and programs that were engaging to students, as the school shifted to online learning. Patricia incorporated some of these programs, such as virtual labs, when they got back to in-person classes.

“All these experiences have shaped me into an educator who prioritizes continuous learning and self-improvement, striving to inspire and create positive impacts in the lives of my students,” she says. “In the words of academic and scientist Angela Duckworth, ‘Our potential is one thing; what we do with it is quite another.’”

Image credits: Patricia Mae Paredes





