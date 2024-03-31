Senator Go disgusted over beating of young, neophyte taekwondo jin

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go expressed deep concern over a disturbing incident involving a 17-year-old female taekwondo jin who was severely injured during a sparring session.

The incident at the Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation Inc. in Bocaue, Bulacan, last February 27 sparked a national conversation on the safety and protection of young athletes.

The taekwondo novice was placed in a highly mismatched sparring session against a male black belt who was significantly heavier and more skilled.

A video of the incident showed the female athlete enduring a barrage of punches and kicks, resulting in severe injuries, including bruises and a swollen face despite the presence of a trainer.

“Having seen the video, I find it very distressing watching how a 17-year-old neophyte was mercilessly beaten by a male black belter almost twice her weight during their practice session,” Go said.

“Sparring sessions are designed to hone the skills of our budding athletes,” he said. “They are not intended to injure or potentially kill them.”

Go underscored the responsibility of trainers and coaches present during contact sports sessions to prevent such incidents.

“There must be a monitor especially in contact sports. And it’s the coach himself who should be looking over the athlete,” Go said. “This could also be covered by the rights of a minor.”

Go commended the police for filing charges under the Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

He called on the involved school to actively support the victim in seeking justice.

“We expect the school to look into this and bring the victim to justice,” Go said.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go expressed intent to initiate an investigation in aid of legislation to review and possibly amend laws to impose stricter penalties and provide sufficient safety mechanisms for such incidents to protect aspiring athletes.

He stressed the significant role of sports in nation-building and character development among the youth, teaching values such as discipline, camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association said in a statement on Holy Wednesday that it already initiated an investigation on the incident.