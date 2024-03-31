Security up for Caraga Holy Week visitors

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte—Authorities have tightened security for port terminals throughout the Caraga Region as huge numbers of returning residents and tourists are expected for the Holy Week.

Liza Mazo, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Caraga chief, said the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) Operations Center has been placed under a Blue Alert status for the observance of the Holy Week.

Passengers carefully traverse a narrow wooden plank, making their way to a moored passenger vessel heading to San Jose, Dinagat Province, at Boulevard Port. This bustling port, alongside another in Surigao City, serves as a gateway for travelers during Holy Week bound for Siargao and Dinagat Islands.

“Disaster units and their respective operation centers are now under blue alert status in preparation for the observance of the Holy Week. The emergency response of government agencies is now on standby alert for any incident for church-goers, travelers and tourists, and commuters,” said Mazo.

Mazo added, “We encourage all our personnel on duty during the Holy Week to keep on monitoring the situation, and the responders on the ground to keep safe while ensuring the safety of the communities under their watch.”

A report from the Department of Tourism (DOT) Caraga regional office said they expect nearly 15,000 tourists to arrive on Siargao Island for the start of the Holy Week celebration as the destination has become more popular, especially with local tourists.

Tourists enjoy surfing lessons along the picturesque coast of General Luna on Siargao Island.

For the entire region, the report said a total of 38,137 tourists are projected to arrive this Holy Week, with 37,288 local and 850 foreign tourists. The entire region of Caraga is home to several tourist destinations located in the different provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Island.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Caraga Region Director, BGen. Kirby John B. Kraft, pointed out in a statement that a total of 1,754 police personnel will be deployed to secure a peaceful and orderly observance of Holy Week 2024.

“As part of the security measures, more troops were deployed on the streets to secure devotees and vacationers who are expected to gather in churches and other places of worship until March 31,” said Kraft.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Fast Patrol Boat 151 maneuvers near the island of Danawan during a patrol operation in Surigao City.

Coast Guard Ensign Jazel C. Besas, public affairs officer of the Philippine Coast Guard Regional Office, pointed out that with the expected influx of tourists, they have mobilized their personnel throughout the ports in Caraga Region with emphasis on the travel terminals for travelers for Siargao Island.

“We have intensified our maritime security as well as our visibility in every port within the region. As of March 24, we have deployed around 187 personnel to all our ports to strictly monitor the situation, especially for boats leaving and arriving, making sure that regulations are implemented especially on overloaded boat trips to the islands,” said Besas.

The PCG in the Caraga Region has prepared its single fast patrol boat 151 with other aluminum boat assets and set it ready to respond to emergencies and provide assistance if needed.

A fast fiberglass passenger boat passes by a Roro vessel in the waters of Surigao City en route to Dinagat Province.

“Caraga Region has six Coast Guard stations distributed in the five provinces; we hope to maximize our ability to respond and also coordinate with other government agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP),” said Besas.

More boat trips to secure

Shipping companies catering to passengers have announced an increase in the number of trips ferrying passengers to Siargao from Surigao City and in return trips.

Evaristo and Sons Sea Transport Corp., on a post on its social media account, stated that it will increase the trips from four to six.

“Due to high passenger demand and to provide more flexibility, we’ve added two additional trips on the Surigao City-Dapa, Siargao Islands, and Dapa, Siargao Islands-Surigao City routes, valid only from March 27 to April 1, 2024,” the shipping company said in a statement.

Other boat operators for trips going to Siargao have said they plan to increase their trips starting on Holy Wednesday.

Police Captain Alvin John Madrid, Surigao del Norte Maritime Police Station Chief, warned travelers not to be too complacent, as some unscrupulous people could take advantage of the situation.

“We have mobilized our personnel here and have closely coordinated with the Philippine Ports Authority, the Coast Guard, and our local territorial PNP units to ensure the passengers’ safety and security. But we will also be watchful of any that will take advantage of the situation and create their nefarious acts of undermining security and taking advantage of weary travelers,” said Madrid.

Madrid pointed to incidents in the past in which transport operators, either by boat or vehicles traveling to Surigao or other destinations, would suddenly increase their rates and take advantage of travelers rushing to their destinations.

“We ask travelers to report any that will violate travel arrangements like those who will suddenly increase the cost and renegotiate the fee. Others will also take advantage of people not giving attention to their personal belongings and luggage, and sometimes will even lose their children in all the commotions,” said Madrid.

Madrid announced the deployment of additional personnel for foot patrol duties in the port area, with fast boats on standby if necessary.

“We have two of the fastest boats on the ready to secure and respond to threats in security and provide support when needed together with two small patrol boats and three rubber boats within our area in Surigao del Norte,” said Madrid.

Madrid said daily boat patrol operations are being conducted along the coastal areas in the province and will increase the number of patrols at the height of the Holy Week along areas where tourists and beachgoers will gather.

“While we monitor travelers and beachgoers, we will still adhere to implementing police operation on illegal activities along our waters such as with those illegally fishing using prohibited equipment, large commercial fishing boats on municipal waters, and even those transporting illegally cut hardwood and mangroves,” said Madrid.

Image credits: Erwin Mascariñas





