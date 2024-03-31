`

Today’s front page, Saturday, March 30, 2024

San Carlos City kids go big time with U12 crown

The kids from San Carlos City make Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge Championship history in Spain.
SAN CARLOS City capped a seven-match swing with a 3-1 victory over USA Blue in the final to capture the Under-12 Silver Plate crown of the Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge Championship in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday.

The San Carlos kids advanced to the Silver Plate from Group B where the team—coached by Jose Dennis Peñalosa and Francis Roy Barcuma—booked a 1-win, 1-draw, 1-loss record against teams from the USA and Canada.

It was a fiercer San Carlos squad in the Silver Plate with the youngsters shut out the United Arab Emirates 10-0 and edged Turkey, 3-2, and USA Purple, 1-0, before beating the other American team in the championship match courtesy of John Jacob Sildura.

The victory is the fruit of years of cooperation between Fundación Real Madrid and Filipino NGO Fundación Santiago within the framework of the Escuela Socio Deportiva SiPa sa San Carlos.

The 12 players were made the team based not only on their football skills but also on how they represented the values of the Escuela Socio Deportiva.

Their participation was made possible through Aboitiz Power, San Julio Realty and Studio 300 as well as the priceless support of San Carlos City led by Mayor Rena Gustilo, the San Carlos Development Board and Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson.

Image credits: Chaco Molina/Fundacion Santiago



