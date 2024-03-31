Pinoy weightlifters all set for Olympic qualifiers in Thailand

ROSEGIE RAMOS opens the Philippine campaign in the sixth and final Olympic qualifying tournament — the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup on Monday afternoon at the Phuket Rajabhat University in Thailand.

She will be the first of seven Filipino weightlifters competing in the mandatory competition and she’s hoping to improve or maintain her No. 9 Olympic ranking in her weight class that will secure her ticket in Paris.

Vanessa Sarno enters the tournament ranked fifth in her division.

Lovely Inan will also compete in the women’s 49 kgs category B.

John Febuar Ceniza will compete on Tuesday in the men’s +61 kgs category.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and Tokyo Olympian Erleen Ann Ando will compete on Wednesday in the women’s-59 kgs group A. Diaz-Naranjo, who enters the event at No. 8 in the 59 kgs. Olympic rankings, is hoping to maintain her spot to secure her fifth Olympic appearance.

Vanessa Sarno, two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, will try to get a medal in the women’s +71 kgs group B category together with Kristel Macrohon on April 7.

Sarno, is fifth in +71 kgs women’s division in the Olympic ranking, and is looking to book her ticket to the Paris Games set July 26 to August 11.

The Philippine team coaches in the tournament are Antonio Agustin, Nick Jaluag, Christopher Bureros and Diwa Delos Santos.