HEAVENLY MUSIC | Inside the recent 49th International Bamboo Organ Festival

When it comes to representing the Philippines’ musical heritage, there’s no other musical instrument quite like the globally acclaimed Las Piñas Bamboo Organ. Known to be the oldest and only one of its kind, it is housed in the St. Joseph Parish Church in Las Piñas City.

The Bamboo Organ is a 19th-century church organ well-known for its 902 speaking bamboo pipes that are now two hundred years of age. Following Spanish tradition, the pipes were placed horizontally in front of the façade of the organ. The fact that it utilized bamboo instead of traditional metal for pipes, and how it had stood the test of time, was why it was declared a National Cultural Treasure in 2003, and even earned worldwide fame.

The world famous Las Piñas Bamboo Organ housed in the St. Joseph Parish Church in Las Piñas City.

Started by Spanish Augustinian Father Diego Cera in 1816 and completed in 1824, the Bamboo Organ was said to have been made by a technique wherein bamboo, picked out for sound quality, was buried under beach sand, along with the saltwater of the Las Piñas coast. After multiple natural disasters like earthquakes and typhoons, the musical instrument became unplayable for a long time. Plans for rehabilitation were afoot by the1970’s and the Bamboo Organ was sent to Germany to be restored. To celebrate its return, the week-long International Bamboo Organ Festival (IBOF) was born.

Last February 29, I again (the first was during its 36th iteration) got to witness this National Cultural Treasure in action during its 49th edition which now celebrates the Bamboo Organ’s bicentennial as well as the tricentennial of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “St. John Passion”, one of the greatest pieces in choral literature, which was composed in 1724. This year, the celebration also marks the 30th anniversary of the Diego Cera Organ Builders. Founded in 1994, they continue the project that Father Cera started – to build organs locally, with the skills of European organ builders.

For this year’s festivities, there was a mix of activities from masterclass lectures about Bamboo Organs and how they worked to concerts with exceptional performances from award-winning global and local artists.

After debuting in the 43rd IBOF in 2018, the festival again welcomed the Manila Baroque Ensemble, their first concert presenting themselves to the general public. The smell of warm coffee and Tsokolate Batirol filled the air, free for anyone with a ticket to see the night’s festivities. Alongside was the energy of anticipation that you could see from the ushers and people who were filling up the courtyard outside the church. The church itself was lit up and, with its Old World feel and cobblestone courtyard, it transported our senses back to the Spanish Colonial Period.

At the entrance of the church, cultural presentations were started by the Sanlahi Pangkat Mananayaw of Perpetual Help Las Piñas. A colorful and festive way to start the night’s festivities, they performed a repertoire of folk dances, with a fun spin on La Jota Manila, which was quite romantic, in some parts, and fun, especially when they brought out the fans and castanets. Later, we were ushered inside the church where the much-talked-about Bamboo Organ was in place. For this year, they were playing with creations of Italian Baroque composers such as Antonio Vivaldi, Arcangelo Corelli, Giovanni Battista Sammartini, and the aforementioned Bach.

The first half was an instrumental for string instruments, along with an accompaniment of the Bamboo Organ, at specific parts. Under the direction of conductor Noemi Binag, a fluttering string of violins filled the church, starting with Vivaldi’s work of “Per Pisendel” Concerto in D Minor for Violin and Strings. I found the piece to be engaging, with the three-movement concerto structure having a wide dynamic range, and pretty fluid tempos.

Conductor Noemi Binag at the 49th International Bamboo Organ Festival

The star of this show for me would have to be the next part, wherein the Bamboo Organ’s Titular Organist (for 32 years now) Prof. Armando Salarza played, with much gusto, the Concerto in A Major Op.9 n.1 by Sammartini, accompanied by the Manila Baroque Ensemble. The warm, unique sound of the Bamboo Organ was highlighted in the piece they played. The soft, mellow tones, alongside the string, were comforting to the ears and, for some reason, it evoked happiness on my end, as its sound felt a bit more youthful, unlike a usual metal organ pipe. There was also a natural vibrato that gave the organ its distinct sound. This was made even more impressive by the acoustics of St. Joseph Church whose design was specifically crafted to magnify and enrich the organ’s melodies.

The Bamboo Organ’s longtime titular organist Prof. Armando Salarza

The second part of the concerto was a tribute to Bach’s works. Cantata 140, “Watchet auf, ruft uns die Stimme,” (literally translated as “Awake, the voice is calling us”) was another rich piece that was performed beautifully, and with respect, by conductor Beverly Shangkuan-Cheng.

Shangkuan-Cheng teamed up with the Manila Baroque Ensemble and the Collegium Vocale Manila, with Ms. Stefanie Quin on soprano, Erwin Lumauag on tenor, and Lawrence Jaytana on bass, which made the chorale an exciting experience for the ears. The bass and soprano duets were quite the tandem, with listeners being entranced by their exchange of passages between each other, and kind of wishing that the performance would never end.

Beverly Shangkuan-Cheng conducts string orchestra during the 49th International Bamboo Organ Festival

Timeless symphonies, like the ones you can hear in the International Bamboo Organ Festival, showcase a mix of tradition, innovation, and artistic expression, adding depth to our cultural heritage. Listening holds great importance in our lives, guiding us, not only to appreciate music, stories, and the echoes of history but also to find inspiration for the future.

Despite the limitations of the material, Fr. Diego Cera found new perspectives, fostering innovation, something we can all apply in life. And celebrations like the International Bamboo Organ Festival serve as avenues for classical music to reach people from all walks of life, uniting us in its enchanting melodies.

All photos by Nicole Paler

Image credits: Nicole Paler





