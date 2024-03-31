`

Today’s front page, Saturday, March 30, 2024

a1 front saturday sunday 033024 033124

Easter Sunday: ‘The triumph of good over evil’

faith01 0330 3124
Children enjoy at the Washington Sycip Park in Makati City on Easter Sunday, where they play the traditional Easter egg hunt.
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • sm easter 728x90 032224
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

The Christian world celebrate Easter Sunday, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is considered as the most important date in the Christian calendar.

Christians learn that Jesus Christ rose from the dead on Easter, the third day of his crucifixion. It is the end of Holy Week and of Lent.

faith01a 0330 3124

His resurrection marks the triumph of good over evil, sin and death. It is the singular event which proves that those who trust in God and accept Christ will be raised from the dead, the Catholic.org said.

“Since Easter represents the fulfillment of God’s promises to mankind, it is the most important holiday on the Christian calendar,” Catholic.org said.

Catholics attend Easter Vigil on or before midnight. The ceremony is lengthy because of long readings recalling the history of salvation and many sacraments performed, such as baptisms and Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults during the Mass.

Dawn celebrations are held, called Salubong (meeting) in the Philippines, that symbolizes the meeting of the Risen Christ and His mother, the Virgin Mary. This takes place outdoors, often in church grounds.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

In some countries, including the Philippines, children hunt for brightly colored Easter eggs, or plastic eggs filled with candies or coins.

The egg is a symbol of the Resurrection. Just as Jesus rose from the tomb, the egg symbolized new life emerging from the eggshell. In the Orthodox tradition, eggs are painted red to represent the blood that Jesus shed on the cross, Britannica.com said.

Following Easter Sunday, the season of Easter begins and lasts for seven weeks, ending with Pentecost, the Catholic.org said.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes/File



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
Related Topics

Know more