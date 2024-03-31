Easter Sunday: ‘The triumph of good over evil’

The Christian world celebrate Easter Sunday, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is considered as the most important date in the Christian calendar.

Christians learn that Jesus Christ rose from the dead on Easter, the third day of his crucifixion. It is the end of Holy Week and of Lent.

His resurrection marks the triumph of good over evil, sin and death. It is the singular event which proves that those who trust in God and accept Christ will be raised from the dead, the Catholic.org said.

“Since Easter represents the fulfillment of God’s promises to mankind, it is the most important holiday on the Christian calendar,” Catholic.org said.

Catholics attend Easter Vigil on or before midnight. The ceremony is lengthy because of long readings recalling the history of salvation and many sacraments performed, such as baptisms and Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults during the Mass.

Dawn celebrations are held, called Salubong (meeting) in the Philippines, that symbolizes the meeting of the Risen Christ and His mother, the Virgin Mary. This takes place outdoors, often in church grounds.

In some countries, including the Philippines, children hunt for brightly colored Easter eggs, or plastic eggs filled with candies or coins.

The egg is a symbol of the Resurrection. Just as Jesus rose from the tomb, the egg symbolized new life emerging from the eggshell. In the Orthodox tradition, eggs are painted red to represent the blood that Jesus shed on the cross, Britannica.com said.

Following Easter Sunday, the season of Easter begins and lasts for seven weeks, ending with Pentecost, the Catholic.org said.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes/File





