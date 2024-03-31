Easter Sunday package: Laurente and Boatwright

BENNIE Boatwright is being lined up as the next naturalized Filipino player for Gilas Pilipinas, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio confirmed to BusinessMirror on Sunday.

Panlilio noted that Justin Brownlee remains the first-choice reinforcement at this time, even as officials form a pool of naturalized players for the next three years.

“He [Boatwright] is aware that Justin Brownlee is still our No. 1 [naturalized player] but he is part of a pool of naturalized players,” Panlilio said. “The World Cup is still three years away.”

Boatwright’s addition gives the Philippines flexibility ahead of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2027 in Qatar and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Pilipinas coaches headed by Tim Cone recommended the 6-foot-10 power forward from Los Angeles to SBP officials.

“According to coach Tim [Cone] and the coaches, he has great attitude, great skills and can shoot from outside for a big man, still young and, more importantly, willing to be naturalized,” Panlilio said.

As replacement import, Boatwright led San Miguel Beer to the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup championship in February where the Beermen beat the Magnolia Hotshots in six games with Boatwright averaging 24.1 points and 12 rebounds in the championship series.

He was brought in as replacement by the Beermen in December after a tough start to the conference with Ivan Aska.

Boatwright joins Brownlee and Ateneo’s 6-foot-10 Ange Kouame in the Gilas pool of naturalized Filipino players.

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is Filipino-American but can only play for the Philippines in Fiba-sanctioned events if he takes the allotted spot for naturalized citizens.

The 6-foot-5 Brownlee led the Philippines to the Asian Games title last October in Hangzhou, however, the Ginebra star will be 39 when the Fiba Basketball World Cup tips off in Qatar.

Kouame will turn 27 in December this year, while Clarkson will be 32 in June.

Boatwright, a former USC Trojan in the US NCAA, was undrafted from the National Basketball Association’s pool of rookie aspirants in 2019.

He currently plays for Chinese Basketball Association team Shanxi Loongs.